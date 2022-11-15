ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOPD adds drugs and narcotics charges in vehicle theft arrest

By Raeven Poole
 5 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department arrested a man Friday (Nov.11) after finding several guns and narcotics while investigating a vehicle theft.

According to officers, the NOPD was investigating the theft of a motor scooter from the 800 block of Commerce Street, in the Lower Garden District on Nov. 9.

Detectives found the scooter in New Orleans East in the 4900 block of Alsace Street, along with two suspects.

Man pulled from car, beaten and carjacked, the NOPD says

One of the suspects fled, while 31-year-old David Williams, was arrested.

Detectives say an investigation revealed that Williams also was in possession of:

  • Multiple stolen vehicles
  • Illegal narcotics
  • Firearms
  • A large amount of U.S. currency
Louisiana inmate jumps off parking garage in an attempt to escape

He has been booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on multiple narcotics and gun-related charges with the possibility of more.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

Lindsey Vindel
4d ago

I'm thinking keeping him in jail will probably prevent more crimes from being committed...just a thought.

