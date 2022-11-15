Read full article on original website
Toni Storm Says AEW Should Strip Thunder Rosa of AEW Women’s Title If She’s Out Too Long
In an interview with The Ringer, Toni Storm said that Thunder Rosa should be stripped of the AEW Women’s World Championship if she’s not back soon. Storm currently holds the interim belt and has since All Out back in September. Here are highlights:. On which wrestlers she looked...
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens Injury Status
UPDATE: PWInsider has some more details on Kevin Owens following his knee injury. According to the report, Owens is still scheduled to appear on tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Additionally, Owens is also still expected to work the TV tapings heading into this month’s Survivor Series event.
The Miz Thinks Jake Paul Could Also Be A Star In WWE Like His Brother
In an interview with TMZ, The Miz spoke about the potential of Jake Paul to become a big star in WWE like his brother Logan has. He said: “If he has the heart, the dedication and the mind to step in and do what Logan did to get to where he is, then [the] sky’s the limit. Logan was the fastest person I’ve ever trained that got it. It was incredible. He’s been able to do a lot of great things. For him to come into WWE in a short amount of time to learn what he’s learned is incredible. If Jake can do the same, that’s a pretty good tag team. I think they’re used to that kind of entertainment aspect, but it’s getting the stuff inside the ring down. If he dedicates himself to WWE and what we do, who knows? I could see it. It would be great.“
Two WWE NXT Debuts Reportedly Coming Soon
A couple of names are reportedly set to make their NXT TV debuts soon. The WON reports that AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan are being “readied” to make their debuts on television soon. Amrhein, came from Baylor University where she was on the acrobatics and tumbling team, is...
Randy Orton Reacts To Fan Photo, Offers Tribute To Umaga
In response to a fan tweet of a photo featuring both wrestlers, Randy Orton responded by paying his respects to Umaga. Orton’s reply was stated as follows:. I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost.
Various News: Notes on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, MLW Fusion Preview Videos
– PWInsider reports that the X-Division Championship Tournament semifinal matchup featuring Black Taurus vs. PJ Black will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – MLW released the following video clips ahead of tonight’s episode of Fusion:
AEW News: Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy To Kick Off Full Gear, Former AEW Wrestler In Town, BJ Whitmer Helping With Women’s Matches
– It was announced on commentary during Zero Hour that the steel cage match between Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will kick off AEW Full Gear tonight. – Fightful Select reports that former AEW wrestler Marko Stunt is in town for the show tonight. – BJ Whitmer has been helping with...
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Davey Richards. At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:. * Double Jeopardy Match:...
Two Major Names Reportedly in Newark Ahead of AEW Full Gear (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– Fightful Select has an update on some names who are in town ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. According to the report, House of Black members Malaki Black and Buddy Matthews are said to be in Newark, New Jersey ahead of the event. Malakai Black has...
Card Set For AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour
AEW will air a Zero Hour pre-show before Full Gear, and the lineup is set after tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the pre-show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT before the PPV main card:. * AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Ricky Starks...
Lee Moriarty Didn’t Know MJF Was Leading The Firm Until All Out, How He Was Brought In
Lee Moriarty is a member of The Firm and backed up MJF at All Out so he count win the Casino Battle Royal, and he says he didn’t know most of the details until it happened. Moriarty appeared on Talk Is Jericho for a new interview and talked about how he got involved in the stable and more. You can check out the highlights below:
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.18.22
Survivor Series is next week and odds are we find out what we are going to be getting in the men’s WarGames match. You can probably guess one of the teams but we are going to need another team to oppose them. The rest of the show could use some work too though and we might be getting something like that tonight. Let’s get to it.
Ronda Rousey Wants Smackdown Title Run To Be Her Most Active, Wants To Change Culture In WWE
Ronda Rousey has some high goals for her current run as Smackdown Women’s Champion, saying that she wants this run to be her most active to date. Rousey spoke during the latest episode of her Ronda on the Road YouTube series about her run as champion and wanting to change the culture in the women’s division. You can check out some highlights below:
Hall’s Rampage Review – 11.18.22
Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, Excalibur. It’s the go home show for Full Gear and the show has quite a bit set up in advance. The main story is advancing a tournament whose finals have been moved from Full Gear to next week, which is the best option that AEW had all things considered. Other than that, we have a special guest star so let’s get to it.
FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches
The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Bianca Belair on Upcoming Reality Show With Husband Montez Ford
– During a recent interview with ComicBook.com (via Fightful), WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed the upcoming WWE reality show featuring her and husband and fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford:. “Uhm, I will say that I used to have a little bit of downtime at home, but now...
Jungle Boy Says AEW Full Gear Match Is Biggest of His Career
In an interview with Comicbook.com, Jungle Boy said his match with Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear will be the biggest match of his career. Here are highlights:. On why this match is important: “I’ve got to wrestle for some championships. I’ve just been in there with a lot of the best wrestlers in the world, but this one for me has the most history behind it. There’s an emotional tension in there. The fact that it’s in a steel cage kind of just amplifies the entire thing. I think as far as a singles match in AEW so far, I would say this is the biggest one for me.”
Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear
The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear tonight after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.
CM Punk Jokes About AEW Locker Room Altercation During CFFC Commentary
CM Punk had a little fun at his own expense while during commentary for CFFC, cracking a joke about his AEW All Out backstage fight. Punk was doing commentary for the MMA company’s show on Friday when his co-host made a joke about Punk being injured and joked that the promotion would do “Fury Pro Wrestling” next year.
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
AEW taped matches before tonight’s AEW Rampage for next week’s Dark, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Dean Alexander and Rosario Grillo. * Emi Sakura def. Tiara James. * Wheeler Yuta...
