Buffalo, NY

CBS Sports

Titans' Derrick Henry on trick-play TD pass against Packers: 'I call myself the young Peyton Manning'

Mike Vrabel's Tennessee Titans squad doesn't try to hide what it wants to do in football games. Tennessee plays sound defense and then rides Derrick Henry on offense. It worked out on Thursday night, as the Titans beat the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. While the star running back picked up plenty of yards on the ground -- rushing for 87 yards with a touchdown run -- he showed he can throw, too!
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Steelers

Browns WR Amari Cooper is excited to build chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. “I’ve thought about that,” Cooper said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, but after practice and everything like that, just whatever it takes, talking to him, getting more reps in after practice. It’s actually something I’m really excited about.”
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Titans vs. Packers score: Derrick Henry does it all, leads Tennessee past Green Bay for road victory

The Titans have won seven of their last eight games. The Tennessee Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. The Packers fall to 4-7, while the Titans improve to 7-3. The Titans were the first on the scoreboard on an 83-yard drive that ended with a Dontrell Hilliard touchdown reception from Ryan Tannehill. The Packers got their first points on a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Christian Watson. The extra point was blocked, leaving things at 7-6.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

NFL Week 11 top plays: Titans lead Packers on TNF

Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off with the Green Bay Packers playing host to the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football. The Titans surged on their opening drive. Ryan Tannehill completed a 40-plus-yard pass to Treylon Burks on Tennessee's first third down of the game, putting the offense in Packers territory.
GREEN BAY, WI
DC News Now

Coolidge defeats Bell in Gravy Bowl

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a rematch of last year’s Gravy Bowl, Coolidge and Bell hit the gridiron at Roosevelt High School. However, this year, the Colts defeat the Griffins 21-6, advancing to the DCSAA Class A championship.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Tennessean

NFL Playoff Picture: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots in AFC East tussle

Thanksgiving is next week, so be prepared to be bludgeoned by the NFL playoff picture before and after every meaningful game over the next two months. The AFC East has all four teams in playoff positioning after 10 weeks, but there are seven intra-divisional matchups inside the AFC East that will shape who is in and who is out of the playoffs. That starts with the Jets' trip to New England on Sunday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kickoff and TV info for Penn State’s final home game announced

Penn State will look to close out the 2022 regular season with a win next Saturday when the Nittany Lions host Michigan State in the regular season finale for both teams. And as has typically been the case, the Nittany Lions and Spartans will have to wait until after Ohio State and Michigan play their game before kicking things off in Beaver Stadium. Penn State announced the start time for next weekend’s regular-season finale from Beaver Stadium is slotted for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will be carried by FS1. Penn State is coming off a blowout of Rutgers as...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

