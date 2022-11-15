Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
Sunday Night Football in Los Angeles! The Chargers host the Chiefs for an AFC West battle with playoff implications! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Chargers prediction and pick. The Chiefs are atop the division with a (7-2) record after taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars...
CBS Sports
Titans' Derrick Henry on trick-play TD pass against Packers: 'I call myself the young Peyton Manning'
Mike Vrabel's Tennessee Titans squad doesn't try to hide what it wants to do in football games. Tennessee plays sound defense and then rides Derrick Henry on offense. It worked out on Thursday night, as the Titans beat the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. While the star running back picked up plenty of yards on the ground -- rushing for 87 yards with a touchdown run -- he showed he can throw, too!
Bills vs. Browns: Josh Allen and New Injury News from McDermott
How to fix the Buffalo Bills? It starts with a who's who regarding Friday's practice participation ahead of Sunday's "home game'' against the Cleveland Browns.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Titans' Derrick Henry throws touchdown on trick play vs. Packers on 'Thursday Night Football'
The Tennessee Titans are looking to pick up another victory in Week 11 vs. the Green Bay Packers. Mike Vrabel's squad doesn't try to hide what they want to do in football games. Tennessee plays sound defense and then rides Derrick Henry on offense. While the star running back picks up plenty of yards on the ground, he can throw, too!
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Steelers
Browns WR Amari Cooper is excited to build chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. “I’ve thought about that,” Cooper said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, but after practice and everything like that, just whatever it takes, talking to him, getting more reps in after practice. It’s actually something I’m really excited about.”
Yardbarker
Texans AFC South News: Titans Coach Todd Downing Arrested After Win at Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged in Williamson County, TN. Thursday for DUI and speeding, per the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and confirmation from NFL Network. The report states that Downing posted bond at 7 a.m. CT. The Titans, an AFC South division rival of the...
CBS Sports
Titans vs. Packers score: Derrick Henry does it all, leads Tennessee past Green Bay for road victory
The Titans have won seven of their last eight games. The Tennessee Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. The Packers fall to 4-7, while the Titans improve to 7-3. The Titans were the first on the scoreboard on an 83-yard drive that ended with a Dontrell Hilliard touchdown reception from Ryan Tannehill. The Packers got their first points on a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Christian Watson. The extra point was blocked, leaving things at 7-6.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11 top plays: Titans lead Packers on TNF
Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off with the Green Bay Packers playing host to the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football. The Titans surged on their opening drive. Ryan Tannehill completed a 40-plus-yard pass to Treylon Burks on Tennessee's first third down of the game, putting the offense in Packers territory.
Roundtable: Key Matchup and Prediction for Browns "at" Bills
The Cleveland Browns make a trip to Detroit to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Yes, you read that right. The Bills can't host the game because Buffalo is buried under six feet of snow, so the game has been moved to Detroit and Ford Field. The Bills are 6-3...
DC News Now
Coolidge defeats Bell in Gravy Bowl
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a rematch of last year’s Gravy Bowl, Coolidge and Bell hit the gridiron at Roosevelt High School. However, this year, the Colts defeat the Griffins 21-6, advancing to the DCSAA Class A championship.
NFL Playoff Picture: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots in AFC East tussle
Thanksgiving is next week, so be prepared to be bludgeoned by the NFL playoff picture before and after every meaningful game over the next two months. The AFC East has all four teams in playoff positioning after 10 weeks, but there are seven intra-divisional matchups inside the AFC East that will shape who is in and who is out of the playoffs. That starts with the Jets' trip to New England on Sunday.
Bills vs. Browns: Thursday injury report
OL Michael Dunn (back) LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) Notes: Teller left the Browns’ last game due to his injury. … Njoku was inactive last game and was upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday. Buffalo Bills (6-3) Did not practice. LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)
CBS Sports
Week 11 NFL injuries: Josh Allen has no injury designation; Mark Andrews iffy; Giants' Evan Neal doubtful
Now that we are 10 weeks through the 2022 NFL regular season, all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries. The Buffalo Bills will be without a couple of defensive starters Sunday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has an illness, but is expected to play vs. Carolina, and Ja'Marr Chase is not yet ready to return to the lineup due to his hip injury.
Kickoff and TV info for Penn State’s final home game announced
Penn State will look to close out the 2022 regular season with a win next Saturday when the Nittany Lions host Michigan State in the regular season finale for both teams. And as has typically been the case, the Nittany Lions and Spartans will have to wait until after Ohio State and Michigan play their game before kicking things off in Beaver Stadium. Penn State announced the start time for next weekend’s regular-season finale from Beaver Stadium is slotted for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will be carried by FS1. Penn State is coming off a blowout of Rutgers as...
Comments / 0