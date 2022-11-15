ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Several Tennessee Valley athletes sign letters of intent

By Claudia Chakamian
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — Many athletes work their whole lives to get the opportunity to compete at a higher level.

On Monday, we saw a handful of Tennessee Valley athletes sign their National Letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college.

Tennessee Valley athletes sign letters of intent on National Signing Day

Buckhorn

  • Chase Ambrose – Southeastern Louisiana

Huntsville

  • Madeyln Yates – University of South Carolina swimming

Lexington

  • Aspen Arrowsmith – Alabama track and field

Scottsboro

  • Evan Hill – Auburn track
  • Emma Bradford – University of North Alabama cross country
  • Maddox Hamm – Virginia Tech track and field

Sparkman

  • Jacob Haley – University of South Alabama

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.

