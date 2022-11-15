Several Tennessee Valley athletes sign letters of intent

NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — Many athletes work their whole lives to get the opportunity to compete at a higher level.

On Monday, we saw a handful of Tennessee Valley athletes sign their National Letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college.

Buckhorn

Chase Ambrose – Southeastern Louisiana

Huntsville

Madeyln Yates – University of South Carolina swimming

Lexington

Aspen Arrowsmith – Alabama track and field

Scottsboro

Evan Hill – Auburn track

Emma Bradford – University of North Alabama cross country

Maddox Hamm – Virginia Tech track and field

Sparkman

Jacob Haley – University of South Alabama

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.

