Several Tennessee Valley athletes sign letters of intent
NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — Many athletes work their whole lives to get the opportunity to compete at a higher level.
On Monday, we saw a handful of Tennessee Valley athletes sign their National Letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college.
Buckhorn
- Chase Ambrose – Southeastern Louisiana
Huntsville
- Madeyln Yates – University of South Carolina swimming
Lexington
- Aspen Arrowsmith – Alabama track and field
Scottsboro
- Evan Hill – Auburn track
- Emma Bradford – University of North Alabama cross country
- Maddox Hamm – Virginia Tech track and field
Sparkman
- Jacob Haley – University of South Alabama
If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.
