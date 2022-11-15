Read full article on original website
Related
getthecoast.com
Parker Destin announces candidacy for Okaloosa School Board in 2024
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, former Destin City Council-member Parker Destin officially announced his candidacy for the Okaloosa County School Board race in 2024. The election will happen during in 2024 August Primary, with Destin having already pre-filed to become a candidate. “The race is a long way off in...
WJHG-TV
GCSC is bringing STEM to the forefront with groundbreaking ceremony
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A grassy parcel of land on Gulf Coast State College’s campus in Panama City won’t be empty for much longer. College officials broke ground on a state-of-the-art three-story STEM center Thursday morning. It will have science-related labs, lecture space, and offices for faculty.
WEAR
Report: Florida man shoots two buses full of Niceville daycare children with gel pellets
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested in Okaloosa County for shooting two school buses full of daycare children with gel pellets. 23-year-old John Henderson, of Ponce de Leon, is charged with shooting a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft. According to an arrest report, Henderson...
defuniakherald.com
Decision undertaken to bring new Walton County administrator on board
After operating for over seven months with an interim county administrator, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) has taken action aimed at filling the vacant county administrator position. The officials took up the matter at their Nov. 10 regular meeting at the Walton County Courthouse, prompted by Walton...
wtvy.com
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
Houston Academy takes home a win over the Geneva Bulldogs. Charles Henderson Trojans take home a win over UMS Wright during the playoffs. Wicksburg's Megan Cochran signing with Huntingdon College. Christmas came early for nine Wiregrass non-profits. Updated: 10 hours ago. All In Credit Union awarded thousands of dollars in...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Heroes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is shining light on our heroes. The Bay County Chamber of Commerce held its annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon on Friday. It took place at the Florida State University campus in Panama City. The goal was to thank first responders for their courage,...
WJHG-TV
Boys & Girls Clubs tree lots makes a return for 33rd year
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not too late to get a good Christmas tree for a great cause. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County kicked off its annual Bill H. Haisten Christmas Tree Lot Saturday. It is the 33rd year the organization is operating the event.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 17, 2022
Joshua Kruszwicki, 42, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Arnold, 39, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brandy Miller, 35, Satsuma, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor Edge, 31, Sneads, Florida: Violation of...
Vickie Edge: Owner of Destin day spa murdered by man she met online
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman who fell in love with a man she met online found dead inside his Milton home. Why did he do it? This is the story of Vickie Edge. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Vickie Edge’s story is the […]
Destin Log
'Whatever the farmers have': Crop Drop Destin ready to distribute 80,000 pounds of produce
Thousands of pounds of potatoes, fruits and more are being trucked in from Georgia and South Florida as part of 14th annual Crop Drop on Saturday at Destin High School. And the event is just what it sounds like: Produce is "dropped" and then bagged and sent out to help feed people.
WJHG-TV
BSCO Operation Thankful
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is helping feed a lot of local families this Thanksgiving. Families who are struggling and might not be able to have a holiday meal otherwise. Operation Thankful is providing food for 550 Bay County Families this year in a...
mypanhandle.com
Bay Fire Captain accused of grand theft
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County Fire Captain was arrested on Thursday for allegedly earning money for hours she did not work. Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michelle Collette Gutierrez, 53, after a criminal investigation revealed she earned $94,000 by lying on her time cards. According...
WJHG-TV
Prescribed burn turns wildfire in Youngstown
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials say the fire is 200 acres and is now 75% contained (Friday, 8:45 p.m.). We’ll continue to give more updates as they become available. A controlled burn in Youngstown has turned into a wildfire, according to the Florida Forest Service. The wildfire is...
Chipley claws past Baker, advances to region final
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley football team remains undefeated, beating Baker 39-20 at home on Friday night in the Class 1R Region Semifinal. The Tigers improved to 11-0 and will visit Northview on Friday, November 25 for the region final.
WJHG-TV
DeFuniak Springs hosts live fire training for other panhandle agencies
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters across the panhandle are getting extra training in DeFuniak Springs. The training is live fire training for certified fire instructors. The goal is to help instructors get their live fire training certifications so they can go back to their own agencies and train new firefighters.
Death penalty hearing held for Matthew Caylor
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After more than a decade in prison, Matthew Caylor’s future is still in question. On Friday, Caylor had his second death penalty hearing. In July 2008 Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson at the Value Lodge Hotel in Panama City. Her mother reported her missing and two days later, […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City Rescue Mission in desperate need of funding
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteers have been serving meals at the Panama City Rescue Mission for over a week now. “We have doubled the number of people,” said Stephen Fett. President and CEO, Stephen Fett, said last week they served 25 to 30 people, now this week they’re...
WJHG-TV
The Emerald Coast Bazaar is back
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get your Christmas shopping done early at the Emerald Coast Bazaar this weekend. The market, held at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel and Convention Center, will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Visitors can enjoy crafting with Santa from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on...
WEAR
2 Georgia murder suspects arrested in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office says murder suspects wanted by Gwinnett County Police were located and arrested near County Road 283 Thursday night. The sheriff's office says they located one male and one female suspect around County Road 283 and U.S. Highway 98. They say they...
Comments / 1