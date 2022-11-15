ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No. 11 Penn State beats Rutgers for the 16th straight time

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — James Franklin picked up his 100th career coaching victory by seeing No. 11 Penn State make big plays in every phase of the game. Sean Clifford ran for a touchdown and threw for another, and the Nittany Lions scored twice on fumble returns and once on a kickoff return in beating Rutgers, 55-10, on Saturday.
