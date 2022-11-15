Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Boys & Girls Clubs tree lots makes a return for 33rd year
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not too late to get a good Christmas tree for a great cause. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County kicked off its annual Bill H. Haisten Christmas Tree Lot Saturday. It is the 33rd year the organization is operating the event.
Vickie Edge: Owner of Destin day spa murdered by man she met online
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman who fell in love with a man she met online found dead inside his Milton home. Why did he do it? This is the story of Vickie Edge. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Vickie Edge’s story is the […]
WJHG-TV
Prescribed burn turns wildfire in Youngstown
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials say the fire is 200 acres and is now 75% contained (Friday, 8:45 p.m.). We’ll continue to give more updates as they become available. A controlled burn in Youngstown has turned into a wildfire, according to the Florida Forest Service. The wildfire is...
WJHG-TV
South Walton Firefighters union hosts 12th annual softball charity tournament
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - First responders were swinging for a good cause Saturday morning. The South Walton Professional Firefighters Union hosted its 12th annual softball charity game from 9 a.m. to noon. Firefighters from South Walton Fire District, and other first responders, played multiple games to raise funds for charity....
WJHG-TV
Living Waters Bridge Ranch hosts fall festival and grand opening
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local non-profit opened its gates Saturday to celebrate its official grand opening with a fall festival. Living Waters Bridge Ranch in Youngstown hosted the event from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Despite the cold and dreary weather, attendees enjoyed food, lassoing lessons with cowboys, a petting zoo, face painting, and more.
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Holly
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Holly, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet and playful tricolor hound mix is two years old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay […]
WJHG-TV
The Emerald Coast Bazaar is back
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get your Christmas shopping done early at the Emerald Coast Bazaar this weekend. The market, held at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel and Convention Center, will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Visitors can enjoy crafting with Santa from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on...
WJHG-TV
Salvation Army hosts grand opening for second Panama City thrift store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Salvation Army celebrated the launch of a second thrift store in Panama City with a grand opening event Saturday. The new Family Store is located near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd Street. Guests flooded the store and the parking lot to enjoy all the event had to offer including deals, goodies and entertainment.
WJHG-TV
Panama City Rescue Mission in desperate need of funding
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteers have been serving meals at the Panama City Rescue Mission for over a week now. “We have doubled the number of people,” said Stephen Fett. President and CEO, Stephen Fett, said last week they served 25 to 30 people, now this week they’re...
WJHG-TV
BSCO Operation Thankful
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is helping feed a lot of local families this Thanksgiving. Families who are struggling and might not be able to have a holiday meal otherwise. Operation Thankful is providing food for 550 Bay County Families this year in a...
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a beautiful Blue Heeler who is looking for an active and loving home. “Blue,” who couldn’t keep a smile off her face, is available for adoption. Turner explained how the adoption process...
WJHG-TV
Residents in Cherokee Heights see a spike in wandering dogs in area
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Canines are sparking commotion in one Bay County neighborhood. Residents near Cherokee Heights say there has been a rise in the number of wandering dogs in the community. “We’ve had a bunch of dogs running around. I don’t know if they are stray dogs or...
Canned goods needed to feed 550 families on Thanksgiving
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘Operation Thankful’ initiative is going to provide 550 local families in need with Thanksgiving meals this year. But they need the community’s help to make it happen. Each family will receive a turkey, stuffing mix, kool-aid, canned green beans and corn, gravy mix, cranberry sauce, […]
holmescounty.news
Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation
Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Five Jamaicans arrested and charged in Panama City
Five Jamaican men were arrested by police and slapped with drug charges in Panama City Beach in Florida. The men were allegedly found with another man who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Brooklyn, New York last month. Anelka Green was wanted for allegedly firing several shots...
WJHG-TV
Salvage Santa is back
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For decades Mike Jones has been known as Salvage Santa in Bay County. Every year he collects donated bikes and toys in order to help underprivileged kids in the area. This year he is back and needs more items. “We need toys for children under...
WJHG-TV
One arrested after shoving Jackson County deputy and then fleeing
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Orlando man has been arrested after allegedly shoving a deputy and then fleeing. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday around 7 p.m., they pulled over a car on Interstate 10, east of Marianna. Deputies said during the stop, the driver, Claude Lawrence Ballard III, shoved the deputy, closed the door, and sped away.
WJHG-TV
Residents in Panama City express frustration over pothole problems
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Frustration is billowing in Bay County. Residents in Panama City neighborhoods between Stanford Road and Jenks Avenue said they are sick of the recurring pothole problems. Trevor Williams lives near Huntingdon Road and has had nearly a dozen potholes patched up in front of his...
Panama City spent $1.5 million in marketing for hurricane recovery, housing program
This is Part 1 of our investigation into Panama City’s spending on marketing. Part 2 is here. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Despite budget pressures in other areas Panama City has pushed forward with an expensive marketing strategy since Hurricane Michael that has cost $1.5 million in four years. That spending was with an outside […]
Comments / 1