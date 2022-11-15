ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Fatal collision on US-75 under investigation

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a fatal collision on Highway US-75 near Bartlesville on Monday evening.

At around 6 p.m., Courtney Bowerman of Owasso, 27, was driving southbound when a pedestrian crossed the road in front of her car and was struck.

OHP said the victim, Lawerence Woodward of Nowata, 62, was transported to a hospital in Bartlesville where he later died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

