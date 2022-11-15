ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flamingos return to the Tulsa Zoo after moved from the public due to the bird flu outbreak

By FOX23.com News Staff
 5 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Flamingos are finally returning to the Tulsa Zoo after being moved away from the public as a precaution against the Bird Flu outbreak earlier this spring.

In March of 2022, the Tulsa Zoo said 33 flamingos were moved away from the public. During that time, the flamingos added a few more to their flock.

FOX23 went to the Tulsa Zoo Monday afternoon to talk with Taylor Harris, a bird supervisor, about the return of these birds.

“They’re just about five-months-old, and they’re integrating very well into the flock,” Harris said. “This is the first time they’ve been in the normal exhibit since the maintenance and the influenza outbreak.”

When the flamingos were moved out of their habitat, the Tulsa Zoo moved more than 40 cubic-yards of dirt into a new, private habitat for the birds. This is where the flamingos could make their nests.

