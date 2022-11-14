The site-specific installation ruined on a riverbank (2022), Joey Enriquez’s solo exhibition which ran last spring at Hamiltonian Artists, used found bricks, construction detritus, plaster brick casts, various types of earth, and historical real estate development maps to evoke the layered and fragmented histories of construction, labor, and place-making, in the District.

