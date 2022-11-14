ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

fox5dc.com

Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning

In northern Virginia, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. It took some detective work on their end to figure out what was happening. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fairfax County with how this all played out.
VIRGINIA STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

Living history program at Chatham Manor on November 19

Experience hands-on history with a camp of Civil War living historians at Chatham Manor on November 19. This living history program marks the 160th anniversary of the United States Army of the Potomac’s arrival outside Fredericksburg in November 1862. On November 15th, 1862, the vanguard of the United States...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
DC News Now

Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing

LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
LORTON, VA
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia

As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
ROANOKE, VA
Inside Nova

New highway marker dedicated to first soldier to plant flag on foreign soil in wartime

A new historic highway marker has been dedicated to the first man to raise a U.S. flag on foreign soil during wartime. The new highway marker was installed in Marshall, the birthplace of Lt. Presley O’Bannon. O’Bannon is known for his acts of bravery in the Bey of Tripoli in 1805 and was given a Mameluke Sword by Prince Hamet Karamanli, a symbol that has been worn by Marine Corps officers since 1825. Three Navy ships and a building on the Marine Corps Base Quantico have been named in O’Bannon’s honor.
MARSHALL, VA
WTOP

How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties

Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Woman taken to the hospital after Fairfax County stabbing

LORTON, Va. — Officers are on the scene of stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County. Police say a woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries after being stabbed in the 9600 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton, Virginia. Her injuries are not being considered life-threatening.
LORTON, VA
WTOP

Manassas baseball league could get new home at Kline Farm in Prince William Co.

More than a year after the long-running Greater Manassas Baseball League learned the city planned to sell the land its fields sit upon, a future home could soon be finalized. Developer Stanley Martin Homes, which has been seeking to build homes on the former 92-acre Kline Dairy Farm, has amended its plans to include a new baseball and softball complex.
MANASSAS, VA
NBC Washington

On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know

A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
GAINESVILLE, VA
theburn.com

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location

Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
ASHBURN, VA
eastcityart.com

Call for Muralists at RIO in Gaithersburg, MD

RIO, Montgomery County’s premier lifestyle center, is inviting artists, art teams, graphic designers, and interested parties (hereafter referred to as “artist”) to submit their qualifications for a project consisting of design and execution of approximately 80’-15’ mural on 21 Grand Corner Avenue on the north wall of Barnes&Noble. We are open to all styles of art but books and reading should be the mural’s inspiration.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE

