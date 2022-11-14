Read full article on original website
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
fox5dc.com
Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning
In northern Virginia, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. It took some detective work on their end to figure out what was happening. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fairfax County with how this all played out.
foodmanufacturing.com
Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
fredericksburg.today
Living history program at Chatham Manor on November 19
Experience hands-on history with a camp of Civil War living historians at Chatham Manor on November 19. This living history program marks the 160th anniversary of the United States Army of the Potomac’s arrival outside Fredericksburg in November 1862. On November 15th, 1862, the vanguard of the United States...
Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing
LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
WTOP
‘Very disruptive:’ Prince William Co. police chief details who’s behind most school threats
Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia have received 46 threats so far this year, and historically, a majority those threats were made by students, county police chief Peter Newsham told the school board Tuesday night. During a presentation on school safety and security, Newsham said the county has a...
Inside Nova
New highway marker dedicated to first soldier to plant flag on foreign soil in wartime
A new historic highway marker has been dedicated to the first man to raise a U.S. flag on foreign soil during wartime. The new highway marker was installed in Marshall, the birthplace of Lt. Presley O’Bannon. O’Bannon is known for his acts of bravery in the Bey of Tripoli in 1805 and was given a Mameluke Sword by Prince Hamet Karamanli, a symbol that has been worn by Marine Corps officers since 1825. Three Navy ships and a building on the Marine Corps Base Quantico have been named in O’Bannon’s honor.
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.
WTOP
How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties
Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
WTOP
Manassas baseball league could get new home at Kline Farm in Prince William Co.
More than a year after the long-running Greater Manassas Baseball League learned the city planned to sell the land its fields sit upon, a future home could soon be finalized. Developer Stanley Martin Homes, which has been seeking to build homes on the former 92-acre Kline Dairy Farm, has amended its plans to include a new baseball and softball complex.
Man arrested at Dulles Airport after shooting ex-girlfriend, man, dog in Dumfries, police say
DUMFRIES, Va. — Two people were shot to death inside the basement after a man forced his way into the residence in Dumfries, Virginia, officials said. The family dog was also shot. The incident happened in the 17400 block of the Isle Royale Terrance at 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday....
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
theburn.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location
Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
eastcityart.com
Call for Muralists at RIO in Gaithersburg, MD
RIO, Montgomery County’s premier lifestyle center, is inviting artists, art teams, graphic designers, and interested parties (hereafter referred to as “artist”) to submit their qualifications for a project consisting of design and execution of approximately 80’-15’ mural on 21 Grand Corner Avenue on the north wall of Barnes&Noble. We are open to all styles of art but books and reading should be the mural’s inspiration.
Augusta Free Press
Distribution and warehouse company to invest $275 million in Caroline County facility
World Class Distribution Inc. (WCD Inc.) will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County, Va. The distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot facility at 95 Logistics Park, Ruther Glen, and create 745 new jobs, according to a press release. Virginia successfully...
ffxnow.com
Fast-food chain Roy Rogers, named after Hollywood’s cowboy king, was born in Fairfax County
(Updated at 4:20 p.m.) On an April day in 1968, Roy “King of the Cowboys” Rogers and his wife — “Queen of the West” Dale Evans — appeared in front of thousands along Leesburg Pike in Bailey’s Crossroads to open America’s first Roy Rogers.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Comments / 0