Frank Clark set to return to Chiefs this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be getting one of their best pass rushers back ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark will be returning from a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The suspension was officially lifted today, allowing Clark to also practice with the team this week ahead of the clash with their division rival.

The three-time Pro-Bowler has three sacks to go along with 15 tackles in seven games so far this season.

The Chiefs went 2-0 in his absence, securing wins over the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The seven-year veteran should provide a boost for the Chiefs’ pass-rush.

