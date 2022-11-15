ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Frank Clark set to return to Chiefs this week

By Jared Bush
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9L1u_0jB0GBG100

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be getting one of their best pass rushers back ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark will be returning from a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The suspension was officially lifted today, allowing Clark to also practice with the team this week ahead of the clash with their division rival.

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s mom provides injury update

The three-time Pro-Bowler has three sacks to go along with 15 tackles in seven games so far this season.

The Chiefs went 2-0 in his absence, securing wins over the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The seven-year veteran should provide a boost for the Chiefs’ pass-rush.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Police seek missing man with dementia

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. 76-year-old Loti Ekofo hasn’t been in contact with his family for several months. He has a history of strokes and dementia. His native language is French. Mr. Ekofo was last known to be homeless. Anyone who may have seen […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Colby trying to solve a housing crisis

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Colby is trying to solve a housing crisis. In talking with several housing and planning groups, the city was encouraged to look at offering up property to build more homes. The city decided to put Three Corners Park up for sale, but there were no bids. The option […]
COLBY, KS
DC News Now

Coolidge defeats Bell in Gravy Bowl

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a rematch of last year’s Gravy Bowl, Coolidge and Bell hit the gridiron at Roosevelt High School. However, this year, the Colts defeat the Griffins 21-6, advancing to the DCSAA Class A championship.
WASHINGTON, DC
KSN News

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster out Week 11 against Los Angeles Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and cornerback Chris Lammons will not play in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Smith-Schuster and Lammons were put into the NFL’s concussion protocol during the Week 10 match against the Jacksonville […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

KSN News

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy