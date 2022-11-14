ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call for Muralists at RIO in Gaithersburg, MD

RIO, Montgomery County’s premier lifestyle center, is inviting artists, art teams, graphic designers, and interested parties (hereafter referred to as “artist”) to submit their qualifications for a project consisting of design and execution of approximately 80’-15’ mural on 21 Grand Corner Avenue on the north wall of Barnes&Noble. We are open to all styles of art but books and reading should be the mural’s inspiration.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

