Washington, DC

Essays on Art—Non Site, Non Report: Joey Enriquez’s ruined on a riverbank

The site-specific installation ruined on a riverbank (2022), Joey Enriquez’s solo exhibition which ran last spring at Hamiltonian Artists, used found bricks, construction detritus, plaster brick casts, various types of earth, and historical real estate development maps to evoke the layered and fragmented histories of construction, labor, and place-making, in the District.
WASHINGTON, DC
Call for Muralists at RIO in Gaithersburg, MD

RIO, Montgomery County’s premier lifestyle center, is inviting artists, art teams, graphic designers, and interested parties (hereafter referred to as “artist”) to submit their qualifications for a project consisting of design and execution of approximately 80’-15’ mural on 21 Grand Corner Avenue on the north wall of Barnes&Noble. We are open to all styles of art but books and reading should be the mural’s inspiration.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

