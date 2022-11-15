ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck County, NC

NC man dies after he’s elected to board of education at Outer Banks

By Jimmy LaRoue
CBS 17
CBS 17
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xhdx4_0jB0FSyv00

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man recently elected to serve on the Currituck County Board of Education has died.

Will Crodick, who in unofficial results was the top vote-getter for the at-large seat on the board, died Saturday.

In a statement, Currituck County Schools expressed its condolences.

“Currituck County Schools is deeply saddened by the news of the sudden passing of Mr. Will Crodick and extends our deepest condolences to the Crodick family,” the statement said. “Mr. Crodick had a great passion for education, and his loss will be felt throughout our community. We extend our deepest respects and hold the Crodick family in our thoughts and prayers at this time.”

According to unofficial general election results, Crodick, of Knotts Island, had 41.75% of the vote (4,222 votes), topping three others in the race – Jason E. Banks (21.78%, 2,202 votes), the incumbent Bill Dobney (19.78%, 2,000 votes) and Alice Cohen Newbern (16.09%, 1,627 votes) – with 11 of 11 precincts reporting. Dobney is the incumbent for the at-large position on the board.

In a post to his Facebook page, Crodick had expressed appreciation to the people who voted for him.

“I greatly appreciate all of you that came out to cast your vote for me, and especially those of you that took time out of your day to work the polls. Throughout this campaign I was able to

Crodick had served previously on the board from 2016 to 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck opts to keep Moyock Welcome Center

In a special meeting on Monday, November 14, Currituck commissioners chose to reject the offer to sell the Moyock Welcome Center property located at 106 Caratoke Highway. The offer came unsolicited from Frontier Builders, which planned to put in a Wawa gas station and convenience store on the county-owned property. The offer came in at $2.2 million, which was $400,000 above the appraised value. Currituck commissioners were considering the opportunity.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Motion to fire county manager rescinded

GATESVILLE – Tim Wilson continues to serve as the Gates County Manager. At the Oct. 19 meeting of the Gates County Board of Commissioners, there was a motion put on the floor calling for the immediate termination of Wilson’s employment contract. Commissioner Jonathan Craddock made that motion, which was properly seconded by Commissioner Ray Freeman.
GATES COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Newest member of N.C. Ferry System fleet, M/V Salvo, arrives in Manns Harbor

The newest addition to the North Carolina Ferry System fleet arrived Thursday morning at the NCDOT Shipyard in Manns Harbor. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $22.85 million contract in 2018 to Gulf Island Shipyards of Houma, Louisiana, for construction of two new River Class ferries that can transport 40 vehicles.
MANNS HARBOR, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Public weighs in on proposed Nags Head housing development

The Woda Cooper housing project continued to be a hot topic of conversation at the November 2 Nags Head commissioners meeting. Though town officials implemented a temporary moratorium on building in the general commercial district starting October 19 so they could take time to conduct a detailed review of the town’s zoning map and its consistency with the town’s comprehensive land use plan, community members and other interested parties are taking this time to make their positions known to commissioners.
NAGS HEAD, NC
WITN

Elizabeth City police investigating homicide after man shot dead

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city are investigating after they say a man was shot dead Tuesday night. The Elizabeth City Police Department says at about 10:43 p.m., officers responded to the area of Bunnells Avenue and Washington Street after a report came in about 5 gunshots.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare Thanksgiving closures, trash collection schedule announced

All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Police: Man killed in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Elizabeth City man was killed Tuesday after he was shot multiple times, police said. Elizabeth City Police responded to a report of five gunshots in the area of Bunnells Avenue and Washington Street around 10:43 p.m. When they arrived, officers found Roderick White, 41, a resident in the 800 block of Bunnells Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Brrrr! Freeze Warning in effect tonight for region

The Weather Service notes that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WITN

Hertford County man gets nearly 10 years on drug & gun charges

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WITN) - An Ahoskie man was sentenced on Tuesday to 9-3/4 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release for drug and gun charges he pled guilty to on August 10th of this year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Capone Ridley pled guilty to possession with...
AHOSKIE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy