WFAA
1 dead in a twin-engine plane crash in Wise County
DECATUR, Texas — One person is dead after a plane crash near Decatur, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Cessna 421C crashed in a field near Decatur around 4 p.m. Friday. According to the FAA, only the pilot was onboard. The plane departed from Denton Enterprise Airport...
WFAA
Dallas air show crash: Police to detonate leftover pyrotechnics today
Police will begin a controlled explosion at 10 a.m. Thursday. Residents nearby could hear multiple booms until around 11:30 a.m.
3 hours early? Dallas Love Field, DFW airports warning passengers of long lines, wait times ahead Thanksgiving week
DALLAS — Let’s be honest… you’re either a person who arrives at the airport an hour or two before your flight, or you’re responsible and get there hours early. We kid, we kid. Either way, Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport...
2 people injured in Fort Worth police chase
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were taken to a hospital after being injured in a police chase, Fort Worth police say. Both of the injured people, one man and one woman, were inside of the stolen vehicle being chases, police said, one of them being the suspect. No...
Keller community holds vigil for Dallas air show plane crash victim
KELLER, Texas — Beneath the glow of every candle, hundreds of people gathered Thursday in front of Keller City Hall. Together, friends of Army veteran Terry Barker held a vigil to honor him. Jackie Black, one of Barker’s friends, told WFAA she was honored to know him. Barker,...
WFAA
Make-a-Wish North Texas recipient goes on seven days of DFW adventures
You've heard of the seven wonders of the world...now think of all the wonders there are to see right here in DFW. 7-year-old wish-kid Lorenzo Bunting doesn't have to imagine them -- he's lived them. If you want to support Make-a-Wish North Texas and help make more wishes come true,...
Dallas air show crash update: Investigators discover GPS devices, rain delays wreckage recovery
DALLAS — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board discovered both planes involved in the deadly air show plane crash in Dallas on Saturday had GPS devices onboard. In a press conference Monday afternoon, NTSB member Michael Graham said crews found the devices severely damaged and have sent them...
World Cup 2022: Need a place to watch the match? Here's the DFW spots holding watch parties.
DALLAS — On Sunday, Nov. 20, FIFA World Cup host nation Qatar will open the tournament with the majority of the group stage slate beginning one day later. Millions of eyes from around the world will be on Qatar through the television screen. Throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, soccer fans will be able to watch the highly-anticipated group stage matches at watch parties.
WFAA
North Texas 1st grader, mother killed in crash, officials say
KEENE, Texas — A North Texas elementary school student and her mother were killed in a crash on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene, according to Keene ISD officials. The Keene ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Stephens, told the community in a letter that Melodie Rainer, a first-grade student at Keene Elementary, had died in the crash with her mother.
WFAA
'Plan ahead': Experts predict busy holiday travel season
DALLAS — Airlines and staff at airports in North Texas are warning travelers things will start getting busy as people prepare to head to destinations before the Thanksgiving holiday. Some airports are already reporting seeing busier than normal traffic. Staff at Dallas Love Field said signs of the holiday...
WFAA
New home building permits continue to slide in most DFW cities
DALLAS — With just two months remaining in 2022, single-family housing permits continue to be down by double-digit percentages in many of the hot spots for new construction in the suburbs north of Dallas. Permits to build houses in are down 38% in Celina, 32% in Frisco, and 26%...
Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations
ARLINGTON, Texas — Deirdre Diamond is frustrated and concerned that another concrete batch plant is coming to her town. Gunter, located about 50 miles north of Dallas, already has 11 permitted concrete batch plants, according to Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining, and now another one is on the way, worrying residents who say the dust and particulate matter plants release is polluting the air they breathe.
Dallas one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
DALLAS — Dallas has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Texas' largest metro came in at No. 47 on the list of 100 top cities. It was last, however, among the three Texas cities to make the cut. Houston was the highest-ranked Texas city at No. 42, and Austin came in right behind Houston at No. 43.
WFAA
See The King (twice), the lights in Fort Worth, and the Mavs in Dallas: 20 things to do in DFW this weekend
DALLAS — It's the last weekend before Thanksgiving, and surely many of you have travel plans. Per usual, there's plenty to do in the Metroplex this weekend. We've got festivals and sporting events and concerts. Here's everything going on this weekend:. Friday:. The King of Country is gracing us...
Envision Dallas to hire 50 people who are blind or visually impaired to make military trousers
DALLAS — Envision Dallas, a nonprofit that gives opportunities to people who are blind or visually impaired, is growing its team. They recently signed a two-year contract at nearly $14 million with Defense Logistics Agency. Envision Dallas will create 50 new jobs for people who are blind or visually...
WFAA
Built through kinship adoption, this North Texas family is thriving
DALLAS — Richard and Laura Espino have eight kids. They each had a child from a previous relationship, plus two biological children together. Then, after legally adopting three siblings through kinship adoption, they got a surprise phone call notifying them of an opportunity to add another sibling to their family.
Dallas, Fort Worth mayors proclaim National Adoption Day as 'Celebrate the Love Day'
DALLAS — For the second year in a row, WFAA is celebrating National Adoption Day -- which falls this year on November 19 -- by airing an adoption-centric broadcast special called "Celebrate The Love." And, after winning the National Association of Broadcasters' 2022 Service to America Award for last...
WFAA
One person shot, one arrested at Mesquite trampoline park shooting
MESQUITE, Texas — One person is in custody following a shooting which left one person injured at a Mesquite trampoline park. Police responded to the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3777 Childress Ave. Witnesses told officers two people were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other person in the leg.
WFAA
Dallas-Fort Worth home sales post record-setting drop in October; prices falling, too
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth home sales broke a new record in October, falling 27% from the same month a year ago as higher mortgage rates continue to pour cold water on the housing market. A total...
WFAA
Fort Worth weekend rodeo event to help benefit daughter of late rodeo champ
FORT WORTH, Texas — The rodeo at the Fort Worth Stockyards hopes to help raise awareness of domestic violence against men. The three-show event and competition will also help the daughter of a popular Bill Pickett Rodeo champ, whose death is believed to be a result of domestic violence.
