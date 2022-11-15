There are just a few weeks left in the season let’s take a look at this week’s RE/MAX Big 3 Games. We start on the Missouri side where our first game is Pleasant Hill at Maryville in a Class 3 quarterfinal. The next RE/MAX Big 3 game is a rematch from week No. 1 as Fort Osage hosts Grain Valley. The first time Fort Osage earned a 33-14 win. The final RE/MAX Big 3 game is the Class 4 quarterfinal between Center and Smithville. Center takes it’s perfect 11-0 mark to Smithville looking to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 1988.

