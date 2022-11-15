Read full article on original website
The Gotham Apartments constructed in 1919 are still used todayCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at nightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Crown Center Historic District in Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Mineral Hall at the Kansas City Art Institute was a residence with an elaborate architectural appeal in 1904CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
There are just a few weeks left in the season let’s take a look at this week’s RE/MAX Big 3 Games. We start on the Missouri side where our first game is Pleasant Hill at Maryville in a Class 3 quarterfinal. The next RE/MAX Big 3 game is a rematch from week No. 1 as Fort Osage hosts Grain Valley. The first time Fort Osage earned a 33-14 win. The final RE/MAX Big 3 game is the Class 4 quarterfinal between Center and Smithville. Center takes it’s perfect 11-0 mark to Smithville looking to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 1988.
One major bowl game is coming into focus for K-State while many options remain for KU
Here are the latest bowl possibilities for both the Kansas Jayhawks and the K-State Wildcats.
KU Sports
With Jason Bean's status uncertain and Jalon Daniels 'really, really close,' KU's QB situation has taken another turn
The situation surrounding Kansas football’s quarterback position has taken a new turn. KU coach Lance Leipold said Monday that quarterback Jason Bean, who has started the past four games for the Jayhawks, was somewhat limited during Monday’s practice after coming out of the Texas Tech loss on Saturday and the Oklahoma State win before it.
kshb.com
Royals to leave Kauffman Stadium, plan for $2B stadium district in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman released a letter Tuesday announcing the team is planning to leave Kauffman Stadium and start exploration for a final location for a $2 billion stadium and entertainment district. "It's becoming challenging to maintain the K," Sherman wrote in a...
Former Royals player and life-long fan react to the stadium relocation
Reactions from the community are varied following the announcement that Kansas City Royals will leave Kauffman Stadium and start looking for an alternative location.
KC Downtown Council: Royals fans will have easy access to new stadium
Kansas City's Downtown Council says baseball fans will have easy access to a new Kansas City Royals stadium, wherever it is located.
Popular barbecue restaurant in Liberty is closing
Liberty's Jousting Pigs BBQ announces it will close on November 27, but plans to keep locations at The Legends and inside Arrowhead open.
bluevalleypost.com
Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park
The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
kshb.com
Weather Blog - Snow accumulations are likely tonight
Snow is in the forecast tonight and accumulations are likely. Let's begin with the weather forecast timeline:. We expect it to be dry with increasing clouds through early afternoon. By 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. bands of rain and snow will be approaching Kansas City from the southwest. 6 p.m....
When Kansas City-area school districts could make possible snow day call
This is when Kansas City-area school districts will make the call whether to cancel school because of snow or shift to virtual learning.
Safety concerns lead Hogan Prep to temporarily close doors
Hogan Preparatory Academy is on the brink of closure after the Missouri Charter School Commission sent a letter of concern to the school.
Mayor touts new terminal after Tracy Wolfson orders delivery to airport
After the Chiefs defeated the Jaguars on Sunday, CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson was forced to order delivery due to the lack of food options.
WIBW
Toppers Pizza set to open location in Topeka this month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality. Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University. Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater...
Parents voice frustration after KC charter school Hogan Prep temporarily closes
The state of Missouri has temporarily closed the doors at Hogan Preparatory Academy in Kansas City, citing significant safety concerns.
KCTV 5
Royals have locations ‘in downtown Kansas City and close to it’ under ‘close consideration,’ John Sh
The authorities have released bodycam video of a woman being pulled from a burning vehicle following a crash in Leawood on Monday afternoon. Lonnie Davis Sr. was attacked on Oct. 5 and died days later in the hospital. Public comment period opens for Missouri secretary of state’s proposed library rule...
After two-year hiatus, Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returning to Kansas City
The train travels the country to raise money and collect food for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
Popular KCK barbecue food truck now has permanent location
Since May 2021, Jerone and Nykita Slater have run Holy Smoke BBQ at 81st and Leavenworth Road. Now they're opening a permanent restaurant.
Plea hearing scheduled for former Olathe Northwest coach
Former Olathe Northwest High School wrestling coach Steven Mesa's plea hearing is scheduled for April 2023; court denies removal of GPS device.
Stoplight at Overland Park intersection under scrutiny
Overland Park plans to study a stoplight at 91st and Neiman to determine if traffic would flow more smoothly as a four-way stop.
Raymore-Peculiar student injured by school bus
A Raymore-Peculiar student is being treated at a Kansas City-are hospital after a school bus hit her feet Tuesday morning.
