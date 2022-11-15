ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

RE/MAX Big 3 Games Week 13 2022

There are just a few weeks left in the season let’s take a look at this week’s RE/MAX Big 3 Games. We start on the Missouri side where our first game is Pleasant Hill at Maryville in a Class 3 quarterfinal. The next RE/MAX Big 3 game is a rematch from week No. 1 as Fort Osage hosts Grain Valley. The first time Fort Osage earned a 33-14 win. The final RE/MAX Big 3 game is the Class 4 quarterfinal between Center and Smithville. Center takes it’s perfect 11-0 mark to Smithville looking to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 1988.
With Jason Bean's status uncertain and Jalon Daniels 'really, really close,' KU's QB situation has taken another turn

The situation surrounding Kansas football’s quarterback position has taken a new turn. KU coach Lance Leipold said Monday that quarterback Jason Bean, who has started the past four games for the Jayhawks, was somewhat limited during Monday’s practice after coming out of the Texas Tech loss on Saturday and the Oklahoma State win before it.
Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park

The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
Weather Blog - Snow accumulations are likely tonight

Snow is in the forecast tonight and accumulations are likely. Let's begin with the weather forecast timeline:. We expect it to be dry with increasing clouds through early afternoon. By 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. bands of rain and snow will be approaching Kansas City from the southwest. 6 p.m....
Toppers Pizza set to open location in Topeka this month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality. Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University. Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater...
