Tucker, GA

Comments / 4

Deez nutzs
4d ago

Gotta make an example out of him. It’s time reckless drivers to get some prison time with compensation payments to family.

Reply
3
S. Haynes
4d ago

I hate that this happened but sometimes we have to use or better judgment. He should've called Dekalb County, and let them handle it. Now this man's life has been taken. That's why I mind the business that pays me.Rest in peace sir🕊

Reply(1)
2
 

fox5atlanta.com

Man, homes hit by gunfire in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Gunfire in southwest Atlanta sent a 58-year-old man to the hospital, according to Atlanta police. Investigators said a 58-year-old man was sleeping inside his home when he was struck by gunfire from outside his home on Sandcove Court. Several other homes in the area were hit by gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
ELLENWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cause of fire at vacant Buckhead home under investigation

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Rescue is trying to determine what caused a house fire in Buckhead. The fire started early Saturday morning on Towerview Drive. FOX 5 Atlanta crews captured clouds of smoke billowing from the home. The home was vacant at the time of the fire, officials said.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows suspected car thief speeding away from traffic stop, man spotted by police helicopter

ATLANTA - Video from Atlanta Police Department body cameras and a helicopter captured the arrest of a suspected car thief. Atlanta police said Ralique Robinson was driving a car stolen from Alabama when officers stopped him for not having valid tags or insurance. He went to Fulton County Jail on Nov. 11 after an Atlanta police helicopter tracked him down when he tried to escape a traffic stop in Zone 3, which covers southeast Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County teen shot in the back feels lucky to be alive

She said she and her friend, who was killed in the shooting, were being robbed. Police said the victims and shooters knew each other before the shooting, but didn't provide a specific motive for the shooting.
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects in deadly Gwinnett County double shooting arrested in Florida, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said officers arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a 17-year-old girl. Police said deputies with the Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old girl from Lawrenceville and 16-year-old boy from Lilburn in Ft. Walton, Florida. Police said the suspects will be held there until they can be extradited to Gwinnett County.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in shooting death of Waffle House cook

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they have made an arrest after a cook was shot to death outside a DeKalb County Waffle House last week. Donald Kidd was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 shot in the legs while walking down busy southwest Atlanta road, police say

ATLANTA - Two people told police they were shot in their leg while walking down a southwest Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called out just before 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Honeysuckle Lane SW for a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officer found the two males with injuries to their legs from an apparent shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman defrauds Kroger for hundreds using fake Coinstar receipt, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are on the lookout for a woman accused of using a fake receipt to steal hundreds of dollars from a Stockbridge grocery store. Officers say on Oct,. 17 at around 8:30 p.m., the woman used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk in order to take over $356 in cash from the Kroger on Hudson Bridge Road. The machines are designed for users to deposit old coins in exchange for dollars.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County couple felt trapped in apartment with rats

DULUTH, Ga. - The living conditions for too many metro Atlantans are unacceptable. It’s been a problem plaguing renters for years. The FOX 5 I-Team got a call to our newsroom from a couple who said they needed help. They described rats in the apartment. On our visit we...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire destroys Roswell family's home

A fire roared through a Roswell home destroying all the family's possessions. The family is one seen before on FOX 5. The Samples family and their little boy, Lock. The young boy with has “uncombable hair syndrome".
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest suspect in fatal Riverdale shooting

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Clayton County police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that took place in Riverdale Saturday afternoon. 36-year-old Tyrone Taylor was immediately taken into custody when officers arrived at the scene of the shooting on the 6600 block of Black Bend Court. Taylor is facing charges...
RIVERDALE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy