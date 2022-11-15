HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are on the lookout for a woman accused of using a fake receipt to steal hundreds of dollars from a Stockbridge grocery store. Officers say on Oct,. 17 at around 8:30 p.m., the woman used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk in order to take over $356 in cash from the Kroger on Hudson Bridge Road. The machines are designed for users to deposit old coins in exchange for dollars.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO