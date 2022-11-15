Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-electedTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas GovernorAsh JurbergTexas State
newsnationnow.com
Uvalde school district approves new design, police chief
UVALDE, TX (NewsNation) — Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District approved the location and design for a new elementary school to replace Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed. The district also voted on hiring new interim police Chief Josh Gutierrez, replacing Pete Arredondo. During a...
Uvalde CISD approves interim police chief, site of new elementary school
SAN ANTONIO — The turnover continues at Uvalde CISD, where school board members on Wednesday night approved Josh Gutierrez as the district's interim police chief. The development comes nearly a month after the board installed interim Superintendent Gary Patterson, and three months after former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo was fired following a summer of intense scrutiny over his on-site leadership at Robb Elementary on May 25. A gunman was inside the school for over an hour on that day, eventually killing 21 people, including 19 children.
kgns.tv
Uvalde names new interim school district police chief
UVALDE, TX (KGNS) - The Uvalde, Texas Public School District named an interim police chief during a board meeting Wednesday night. Josh Gutierrez was named police chief and interim executive director of safety and security. The hiring was approved unanimously with one board member abstaining. Patterson has worked with Gutierrez...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps Down
Acting Uvalde police chief during school shooting steps down.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. The acting Uvalde Police Chief who led the city's police department during the botched law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers has resigned. Fox 4 reports that Lt. Mariano Pargas left the department voluntarily, but not clear if he resigned or retired. Pargas is now the second police leader to leave the department in the fallout since the shooting in May, when dozens of police officers waited over an hour to confront the active shooter inside a classroom.
KSAT 12
Balling for Uvalde World Weekend festival losing support
UVALDE, Texas – More cracks are beginning to show in the Balling for Uvalde World Weekend event as the venue says they won’t host the festival. Last week, KSAT reported that the Robb Elementary families had cut their ties with event founder Nathan Baller. Baller, whose legal last...
KSAT 12
Questions, speculations remain as search for missing people continues in Bandera County
Four people were reported missing in Bandera County from April to August. So far, three bodies have been found and identified. The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office says the cases are unrelated, but residents and families say otherwise. “You have to tell the truth. I need to know what happened...
'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre
The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
