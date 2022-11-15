This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. You & yours are cordially invited to a Christmas concert and reception at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church featuring the outstanding men’s choir society Measure For Measure on Friday, December 16 at 7:30 pm in the Church Sanctuary. This is the inaugural concert in our parish series “Great Music in a Sacred Space.”

