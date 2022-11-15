ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Measure For Measure Concert

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. You & yours are cordially invited to a Christmas concert and reception at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church featuring the outstanding men’s choir society Measure For Measure on Friday, December 16 at 7:30 pm in the Church Sanctuary. This is the inaugural concert in our parish series “Great Music in a Sacred Space.”
Dec. 6 City of Saline Coffee Hour Focuses on Budget Issues

(Press release from the City of Saline) The City of Saline will host a final coffee hour event of 2022, Tuesday, December 6. Presentations at this upcoming event will focus on budget revenues and expenditures, as well as the process for adopting the City budget annually. Staff will also discuss our capital improvement planning process and the next steps for upcoming projects.
Baby Clothes Closet

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Baby Clothes Closet, clothes from newborn to two years old. Donations accepted and appreciated. 11am through 1 pm.
HOCKEY: Saline Opens with 4-2 Win Over Plymouth

Four Hornets scored as Saline defeated Plymouth, 4-2, on opening night at the Ice Cube in Ann Arbor. Aidan Rumohr, Mateo Iadipaolo, Bruce Ronewicz and Mason Stancil scored for Saline. Aidan Granica, Gavin Bird, Giussepe Giacalone, Blake Woodrel and Andrew Updike had assists for the Hornets.
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Nov 18 - Sunday, Nov 20

Winter is still a month away, or so they say. Possible light snow (< 1 in.) in the morning. High: 36° Low: 19° with a 59% chance of snow with 17 mph winds from the WSW. Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High: 33° Low: 19° with a 33%...
