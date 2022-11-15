PROVO, Utah – BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe knows which opponents are on the first Big 12 schedule for BYU football. The 2023 Big 12 schedule is expected to be released in late November or early December. So it’s coming up. Holmoe spoke on BYU’s in-house TV network, BYUtv, in the pregame of the Utah Tech football game about that first Big 12 schedule. He even spilled a potential date for when the Big 12 schedule could be coming out.

PROVO, UT ・ 10 HOURS AGO