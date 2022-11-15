Read full article on original website
Utah College Hockey Takes Center Stage With Beehive Classic
Weber State started off with a big 5-2 win over Montana State at home in Ogden. Utah State followed suit and won their first game 3-1 over Michigan State at Eccles Ice Center in Logan. Unfortunately, not all Utah teams came out on top during the first night of the showcase. Utah Valley took Northern Colorado to overtime, but ultimately fell short and lost 3-2.
Utah Valley Drops Close Contest To Morgan State In Jamaica Classic
OREM, Utah – For the second consecutive game, the Utah Valley Wolverines suffered a heartbreaking loss in overtime after falling to Morgan State 73-72 in the Jamaica Classic. Morgan State outscored Utah Valley 35-32 in the first half before the Wolverines returned the favor, 36-33 in the second half...
BYU WR Gunner Romney Gives Status Update Entering Senior Day
PROVO, Utah – For all but two games, BYU football has navigated the 2022 season without one of its top receivers, Gunner Romney. It’s been a tough year for the fifth-year senior. Especially as he entered this season “better than ever.” Then he went down with a lacerated kidney injury days later in fall camp.
Utah Tech Snaps Two-Game Skid With Win Over Idaho
SALT LAKE CITY – Cameron Gooden and the Utah Tech Trailblazers ended a two-game losing streak with a double-digit win over the Idaho Vandals. The Vandals hosted the Blazers at ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho on Saturday, November 19. Utah Tech beat Idaho, 81-71. The Trailblazers controlled the court...
Tom Holmoe Knows Most Of BYU Football’s First Big 12 Schedule
PROVO, Utah – BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe knows which opponents are on the first Big 12 schedule for BYU football. The 2023 Big 12 schedule is expected to be released in late November or early December. So it’s coming up. Holmoe spoke on BYU’s in-house TV network, BYUtv, in the pregame of the Utah Tech football game about that first Big 12 schedule. He even spilled a potential date for when the Big 12 schedule could be coming out.
Keanu Hill Grabs Three First Half Touchdown Catches For BYU Football
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football offense scored 28 points in the second quarter to take a 28-20 lead against Utah Tech at halftime. Keanu Hill caught three touchdown passes in the quarter from Jaren Hall. That tied the number of touchdown catches Hill had during his first two...
BYU Vs. Utah Tech: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
PROVO, Utah – BYU/Utah Tech, it’s a game you never thought you’d see in your wildest dreams. But in many ways, it’s the perfect end to home games at LaVell Edwards Stadium in BYU’s Independence era. Home games in November for BYU since 2011 have...
BYU Women Earn First Victory Of Amber Whiting Era
PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball has ended a five-game losing streak dating back to last season. On the Northshore at the campus of BYU-Hawaii in Laie, BYU defeated Washington State, 65-56, to give head coach Amber Whiting her first career victory at the collegiate level. The win...
Utah Tech Football Team Pops Off Huge Passing Touchdown Against BYU
PROVO, Utah – The Utah Tech football team took the lead in the second quarter against the BYU Cougars thanks to an 80-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Deven Osborne. Utah Tech responded nicely with an explosive scoring play. On third-and-10, the BYU defense brought the heat with a...
BYU Releases Hat Celebrating 50th Anniversary Of LaVell Edwards Hire
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will honor LaVell Edwards at Senior Day against Utah Tech. The 2022 season is the 50th anniversary of when Edwards was hired as the head coach at BYU. To commemorate the 50th anniversary, BYU unveiled replica snapback hats of the one Edwards used to wear in the 1990s.
College GameDay Feels Confident About Utah Heading Into Game Against Oregon
EUGENE, OR- It feels like a tide has shifted in favor of the Utes in recent days concerning their impending matchup with Oregon later tonight at Autzen Stadium. ESPN’s College GameDay seems to agree as they all picked No. 10 Utah to win over No. 12 Oregon who had been in the College Football Playoff discussion before suffering a loss against Washington last week.
Aggies Survive Overtime Thriller Against San Diego, Remain Undefeated
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State overcame 43 points from Eric Williams Jr., hanging on for an incredible overtime win against San Diego. Utah State (3-0) played their first road game of the season, taking on the San Diego Toreros (3-0) at the Jenny Craig Pavilion on Thursday, November 17.
Jaren Hall Connects With Roberts, Hill For Deep TD Passes
PROVO, Utah – If it’s the final home game in the career of BYU QB Jaren Hall, he’s delivering some highlight-worthy plays on his way out. During the second quarter of action against the Utah Tech Trailblazers from St. George, Hall had a pair of deep ball touchdown passes to some of his top receivers.
Bowl Eligibility On The Line As Utah State Hosts San Jose State
LOGAN, Utah – With bowl eligibility on the line, the Utah State Aggies close out the home portion of the 2022 season as the San Jose State Spartans head to Logan. Utah State (5-5, 4-2) is set to host the San Jose State(6-3, 4-2) at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, November 19. USU is 3-2 at home this year.
Texas High School RB Landen Chambers Decommits From BYU
PROVO, Utah – BYU football lost one of the top commitments in their 2023 recruiting class. Landen Chambers from Fossil Ridge High School in Texas announced Friday that he has de-committed from BYU. It’s the second BYU recruit to move off a pledge to the Cougars this month. The other was Kahuku High (Hawaii) defensive lineman Stanley Raass flipping his commitment to Utah.
Lehi Repeats As State Champs With Triple Overtime Thrilling Win
SALT LAKE CITY – The Lehi Pioneers repeated as 5A state champions with a 29-23 win over the Timpview Thunderbirds in triple overtime at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Jackson Brousseau threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns for Lehi. Timpview had 310 passing yards and one touchdown from Helaman Casuga. First...
Jaren Hall, Puka Nacua Plan To Play In BYU’s Bowl Game
PROVO, Utah – The futures of BYU stars Jaren Hall and Puka Nacua are still up in the air after the conclusion of the 2022 season. Both can return to BYU for the first season in the Big 12 Conference in 2023. But they also have the option to move on and begin their NFL careers.
BYU Football Questions Answered In Win Against Utah Tech
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team became bowl eligible after defeating Utah Tech 52-26 in the first-ever meeting between the schools. Let’s answer some questions about an important win to secure a postseason. Who was the MVP for BYU Football?. In what could be his last football...
Unknown Intrigue Surrounds No. 10 Utah’s Impending Battle With No. 12 Oregon
EUGENE, OR- It’s the biggest weekend of the year for the Pac-12 with No. 7 USC travels up the road to take on No. 16 UCLA and No. 10 Utah is in Eugene to take on No. 12 Oregon. While the battle of the SoCals is important, it’s Utah’s impending matchup with Oregon that holds a lot of unknowns and intrigue.
Three Things To Watch: No. 10 Utah Utes Vs. No. 12 Oregon Ducks
SALT LAKE CITY- No. 10 Utah is set to play what will be the biggest game of the year for the Utes against No. 12 Oregon. The game to be played on the Ducks’ home turf will determine, along with the No. 6 USC versus No. 16 UCLA game earlier in the day, who will be representing the Pac-12 in Las Vegas for the Conference Championship Game.
