Florida State

CNET

Slash Your Electric, Gas and Water Bills This Winter With These Easy Steps

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Winter is coming fast, and as the temperatures continue to drop, the price of electricity, natural gas and oil are set to rise, experts say. Heating costs alone are expected to jump more than 17% across the US compared to last winter, outpacing inflation and hitting the highest prices in more than 10 years, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association (PDF).
CBS Pittsburgh

Gas prices declining ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Your turkey and trimmings might cost you more this year, but you're going to get a break at the gas pump ahead of Thanksgiving.It seems like every time we hit a driving holiday, gas prices go up -- but it looks like this Thanksgiving might be bucking that stereotype.The rollercoaster of gas prices had been going the wrong direction, but GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan says that prices have abruptly stopped after increasing over a period of several weeks."Well, last week, it had touched $95 a barrel, today it's down to $84. So a tremendous drop," De Haan...
US News and World Report

United States at Risk of Tight Electric Supplies This Winter -NERC

(Reuters) -A large portion of North America is at risk of insufficient electricity supplies during peak winter conditions, the organization responsible for the reliability of the U.S. power grids said on Thursday. Those reliability concerns stem from higher peak demand projections, generator retirements, generator vulnerability to extreme weather and fuel...
