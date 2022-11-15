PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Your turkey and trimmings might cost you more this year, but you're going to get a break at the gas pump ahead of Thanksgiving.It seems like every time we hit a driving holiday, gas prices go up -- but it looks like this Thanksgiving might be bucking that stereotype.The rollercoaster of gas prices had been going the wrong direction, but GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan says that prices have abruptly stopped after increasing over a period of several weeks."Well, last week, it had touched $95 a barrel, today it's down to $84. So a tremendous drop," De Haan...

