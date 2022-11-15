Read full article on original website
Related
Keep your thermostat at this temperature to save on heating costs this winter
Saving on energy bills this winter season has become a big priority for many. The US Department of Energy suggests setting your thermostat at 68 F in the winter to do so.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
CNET
Slash Your Electric, Gas and Water Bills This Winter With These Easy Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Winter is coming fast, and as the temperatures continue to drop, the price of electricity, natural gas and oil are set to rise, experts say. Heating costs alone are expected to jump more than 17% across the US compared to last winter, outpacing inflation and hitting the highest prices in more than 10 years, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association (PDF).
'It's like living in an igloo.' People are turning off their heat as prices surge
As the first frigid weather of autumn chills the Northeast, many people are faced with a tough decision: deal with the surging costs of heating their homes or live without it.
Gas prices declining ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Your turkey and trimmings might cost you more this year, but you're going to get a break at the gas pump ahead of Thanksgiving.It seems like every time we hit a driving holiday, gas prices go up -- but it looks like this Thanksgiving might be bucking that stereotype.The rollercoaster of gas prices had been going the wrong direction, but GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan says that prices have abruptly stopped after increasing over a period of several weeks."Well, last week, it had touched $95 a barrel, today it's down to $84. So a tremendous drop," De Haan...
US News and World Report
United States at Risk of Tight Electric Supplies This Winter -NERC
(Reuters) -A large portion of North America is at risk of insufficient electricity supplies during peak winter conditions, the organization responsible for the reliability of the U.S. power grids said on Thursday. Those reliability concerns stem from higher peak demand projections, generator retirements, generator vulnerability to extreme weather and fuel...
