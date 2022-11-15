Read full article on original website
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overhead
Women's Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four sets
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to Know
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest Suspect
Indiana woman dies after being found on fire
The Lafayette Police Department is investigating after a woman died from fire-related injuries.
Two children pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Indiana
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two “very young children” have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy […]
Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
Lafayette police investigate woman burned to death
Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near Murdock Park in October. Julie Meyers, 60, left the Lafayette Drury Inn and Suites about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to a Facebook post made by Meyers' daughter Crystal Morris. LPD responded to a call to assist a woman on fire near the corner of North 18th and Ferry streets about 7:30 a.m. From there, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to an LPD press release.
11/18/22 Julie Meyers
Lafayette police investigate woman burned to death. Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near…
Indiana State Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' Indy man
Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public's help locating 43 year old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis.
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving...
WISH-TV
I-465 WB at U.S.31/East St. reopens on south side after 2-vehicle crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two lanes are blocked on I-465 westbound and U.S. Highway 31/East Street on the city’s south side after a crash involving two vehicles. The lanes had reopened by Friday afternoon. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution when traveling on the roadways.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
FAIR OAKS, Ind. — A man from northern Jasper County is dead after falling into a lagoon of manure at a dairy farm on Thursday, the Jasper County sheriff said. Robert Van Baren, 30, died as a result of blood loss, according to coroner Andrew Boersma. His death was ruled an accident.
16-year-old dead after shooting on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot and killed Friday on the city’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Brookwood Apartments in the 5300 block of Turtle Creek E. Drive at approximately 3:08 p.m. Police said officers located a 16-year-old male suffering from a […]
1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Lafayette
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday afternoon. The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, which is between Interstate 65 and Sagamore Parkway. A preliminary investigation by the sheriff's department indicated the driver...
WISH-TV
Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police says its department is investigating a shooting on the city’s east side Saturday evening leaving a man in critical condition. At 6:55 p.m. Saturday, IMPD responded to a call of shots fired in the 2700 block of East Michigan Street. When...
IMPD investigates serious crash involving pedestrian on city's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the near west side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Washington Street and South Livingston Avenue, which is just south of the intersection of Holt and Rockville roads.
wdrb.com
Indiana sheriff's deputy accidentally shoots student during high school class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sheriff's deputy accidentally shot a student Thursday morning at a high school in western Indiana. In a news release Thursday, Indiana State Police said the shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. at South Vermillion County High School in Clinton, which is about 15 miles north of Terre Haute.
WISH-TV
Judge orders Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to court
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The judge has ordered Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders of two teen girls, to appear in person in the courtroom on Tuesday. I-Team 8 expects to get at least a partial glimpse into the Delphi murders investigation if the judge releases the probable cause to the public after a Tuesday court hearing.
WISH-TV
Student accidentally shot by law enforcement officer at school
CLINTON, Ind. (WISH) — A student at South Vermillion High School was injured Thursday morning after a law enforcement officer accidentally discharged their firearm during a drill, according to Indiana State Police. At 9:35 a.m., Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department deputy Tim DisPennett was teaching a law enforcement class. The...
WISH-TV
Thanksgiving week travel ramping up
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday travel season is almost here, and experts are predicting this Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest on record. 55 million people are expected to travel in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, even though gas prices are 60 cents higher per-gallon in Indiana, than this time a year ago.
IMPD: Man arrested in deadly east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested in the Tuesday deadly shooting of a man on Indianapolis' east side, IMPD announced Wednesday morning. Anvictor Butler, 46, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge, police said. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions in the case. Around 9:45...
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week
ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
Fox 59
Largest November tornado outbreak in Indiana: 9 years later, is this unusual?
INDIANAPOLIS – November tornadoes are no stranger to central Indiana. The largest November tornado outbreak in recorded history in Indiana was November 17, 2013, just 9 years ago. 30 tornadoes originated in Indiana that day. The strongest tornado on that day here in central Indiana was an EF-3 that...
