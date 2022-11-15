Deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce

An investigation is underway in Fort Pierce after gunfire rang out on Sunday along Orange Avenue.

"It was just like boom boom boom, it was fast, I mean it just kept going," said a woman who didn't want to be identified for fear of her safety. "I've lived here for 17 years and I've never seen anything like that in my entire life."

The woman was outside Snapper Trailers with her husband the moment the shooter drove by.

"I think we were both pretty shocked and then when we realized it was guns," said the woman. "We ducked down behind our motorcycles and waited for him to drive off."

She said shell casings hit her neck as she dodged bullets coming from what she said was a black SUV.

The shooting left at least two trailers at the shop with bullet holes.

"Whoever they were after, whatever their rampage was, don't take it out on innocent people on the side of the road," said the woman. "They could've shot somebody that didn't do anything to them."

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, the shooter was in a vehicle driving along Orange Avenue. That's when neighbors said it turned onto 39th Street, with someone inside still firing bullets in a part of the neighborhood that has children.

WPTV Allen Bythwood says he took cover as bullets flew during a drive-by shooting along Orange Avenue in Fort Pierce. He was home with his 15-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter at the time.

"When all that started, I thought it was firecrackers, until it started coming up closer and closer," said Allen Bythwood, who was home with his 15-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter at the time of the shooting.

Bythwood said the three took cover on the ground during the gunfire.

"I'd be worried about a stray bullet hitting somebody and killing them," said Bythwood. "That'd be my main concern."

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.