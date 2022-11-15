ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Officials explain a way to help eliminate pedestrian roadway deaths

By Erin Griffin
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaaWy_0jB09yQE00

Lauren Breaux, is one of hundreds of people living in Lafayette without a vehicle.

On most days, she walks to where she has to go, sometimes having to walk on busy streets, it's a safety concern at the top of her mind.

Lauren Breaux, Pedestrian said, "I think that Lafayette, the Acadiana community would defiantly benefit from having more crosswalks, that pedestrians especially mothers, fathers, and children that don't have, you know vehicles and transportation would feel more safe, maybe even rails."

Pedestrians do not have the right of way at all times.

Ron Czajkowski, Acadiana Regional Transportation Safety Coalition Coordinator said, "A pedestrian has the right of way at a designated intersection, when they have already entered the roadway."

Education and understanding is key to eliminate pedestrian car crash deaths.

Czajkowski said, "If we can identify groups where this would be beneficial, then absolutely we will go out and speak at no cost, and we will talk about the laws that apply to pedestrians and making the best choices that you can as a pedestrian to navigate roadways and cross roadways."

According to the Acadiana Regional Transportation Safety Coalition it can be costly to add more walkway safety features and at this time, they do not have the funding to add more crosswalk buttons or sidewalks.

"Sidewalks are very costly because first of all depending on where the or where somebody might want the sidewalk is there room for it, is there enough right of way for a sidewalk to be laid and then if so where does the funding come for the sidewalk," Czajkowski added.

Officials say that it is imperative for pedestrians to use the protected crosswalks and by pressing the button it will signal you when it is safest to cross.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fire breaks out at Perkins Road restaurant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters battled flames at a restaurant on Perkins Road near Kenilworth Parkway in Baton Rouge on Friday, Nov. 18. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the blaze broke out at the SoLou restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found light...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$7,400 worth of firearms stolen from Louisiana home

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish looking for help finding those responsible for theft of $7,400 in firearms. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Nov. 1 in the 3000 block of the Church Point Highway, north of Rayne.
RAYNE, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD apprehends alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A complaint led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer named Anthony Green, 32, of Baton Rouge. After receiving the complaint on Monday, November 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department set up surveillance at a location on Harry Dr. While surveillance...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy