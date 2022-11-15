Officials explain a way to help eliminate pedestrian roadway deaths

Lauren Breaux, is one of hundreds of people living in Lafayette without a vehicle.

On most days, she walks to where she has to go, sometimes having to walk on busy streets, it's a safety concern at the top of her mind.

Lauren Breaux, Pedestrian said, "I think that Lafayette, the Acadiana community would defiantly benefit from having more crosswalks, that pedestrians especially mothers, fathers, and children that don't have, you know vehicles and transportation would feel more safe, maybe even rails."

Pedestrians do not have the right of way at all times.

Ron Czajkowski, Acadiana Regional Transportation Safety Coalition Coordinator said, "A pedestrian has the right of way at a designated intersection, when they have already entered the roadway."

Education and understanding is key to eliminate pedestrian car crash deaths.

Czajkowski said, "If we can identify groups where this would be beneficial, then absolutely we will go out and speak at no cost, and we will talk about the laws that apply to pedestrians and making the best choices that you can as a pedestrian to navigate roadways and cross roadways."

According to the Acadiana Regional Transportation Safety Coalition it can be costly to add more walkway safety features and at this time, they do not have the funding to add more crosswalk buttons or sidewalks.

"Sidewalks are very costly because first of all depending on where the or where somebody might want the sidewalk is there room for it, is there enough right of way for a sidewalk to be laid and then if so where does the funding come for the sidewalk," Czajkowski added.

Officials say that it is imperative for pedestrians to use the protected crosswalks and by pressing the button it will signal you when it is safest to cross.