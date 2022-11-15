Featuring Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Tag Team, Young MC, All-4-One The 90’s… What a decade. The eighties were pretty iconic. I digress, The PPL Center was packed with 90’s fans but when Tone Loc went through the decades and started asking for the crowd to reveal the year they were born, it turns out the seventies and eighties won, my section, we were high-fiving each other. The 70’s and 80’s won, we (80’s kid here) also stayed till the very, very end of the show. Shout out to my 70’s and 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s section. Some people arrived dressed for the part, the leg warmers belonged to the 80’s though.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO