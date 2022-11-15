Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
UM football makes fatal mistakes at start of game, can never recover
At the start of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, each drive from both teams ended in a touchdown. That was until Montana was unable to score and opted for the punt. The snap goes high, and Montana State is able to reactive quickly on their feet and recover the football in the endzone.
NBCMontana
UM hopes to keep Great Divide Trophy in Missoula
Montana football hopes to keep the Great Divide Trophy in Missoula after finally bringing it back to the Garden City last year following a four-year drought. The team seems optimistic, as they're expecting a pretty similar Montana State team. The biggest difference is who's at quarterback this season. Tommy Mellot...
NBCMontana
ESPN's College GameDay hosts excited to be in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — For the first time ever, the popular pregame show College GameDay will broadcast live from the campus of Montana State University. Three of the hosts showed their enthusiasm Friday morning. “It is exciting to be able to go to a place where we haven’t been,” said...
NBCMontana
College GameDay set is ready to go for Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Set construction for ESPN’s pre-game show, College GameDay, began Thursday morning. Communication between Montana State University and ESPN, as well as staying on top of the work, have been key in getting everything set up. That means coordinating the required space for the set, what...
NBCMontana
College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild
Bozeman, Mont — The College GameDay bus arrived in Bozeman for the first time ever on Thursday. A huge milestone as we inch closer to the Brawl of the Wild. “Just so excited to see the game bus and, and just totally excited, always excited for the Cat/Griz game,” Bobcat fan Ann Russell said.
NBCMontana
ESPN'S College GameDay host hangs out with fans
BOZEMAN, Mont — When Pat McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts All-Pro NFL punter, shows up for College GameDay its easy to see why fans are thrilled to national spotlight on the Brawl of the Wild. “Pat's currently one of the biggest names in sports out there right now. So,...
NBCMontana
Bobcat Stadium on track for game day despite snow fall
BOZEMAN, Mont. — After a hard day of shoveling snow out of Bobcat Stadium, more snow followed overnight. Montana State University staff, faculty, students and members of the public were out at the stadium shoveling away more snow earlier this morning. Volunteers tell us the ice hardened on some...
NBCMontana
SLIDESHOW: College GameDay arrives in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The College GameDay bus arrived in Bozeman on Thursday afternoon. Plenty of fans lined the streets to cheer for their arrival. If you take photos and videos of College GameDay and the Brawl of the Wild, we want to see them!. Upload them to nbcmontana.com/ChimeIn.
NBCMontana
MSU receives $4.47 million award for project improving cybersecurity
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University received a $4.47 million Department of Homeland Security contract award to improve cybersecurity. MSU is leading a new effort to reduce software vulnerabilities across a wide range of systems. The project is funded by a three-year DHS contract award. Developers will draw on...
NBCMontana
GameDay bus to arrive in Bozeman Thursday afternoon
MISSOULA, Mont. — ESPN's official College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman on Thursday afternoon and will follow a specific route through town. It all starts at 12:30 p.m. at the "M" Trailhead. The bus will drive along Main Street and down Willson and finish at the American Indian Hall...
NBCMontana
Housing, MSU Indoor Practice Facility, sprint degrees on agenda for Board of Regents
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Board of Regents will take up a number of issues as members meet at Montana State University in Bozeman on Thursday and Friday. Agenda items include an Indoor Practice Facility at MSU, and new housing both at MSU and the University of Montana. The...
NBCMontana
Snow-covered commute, record cold settles in tonight
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3PM Wednesday through 9 AM Thursday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region-Potomac and the Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
NBCMontana
Record cold this morning, snow possible Thanksgiving week
WIND CHILL ADVISORY from midnight to 9AM Friday for Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin Counties. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero for southwest Montana. It's a very cold start this morning across western Montana. Records lows have already been set in Missoula, Butte and Bozeman. Daytime highs will "warm" into the 10s and 20s.
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Record cold expected overnight for portions of SW MT
WIND CHILL ADVISORY from midnight to 9AM Friday for Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin Counties. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero for southwest Montana. After last night's cold front passage, arctic cold will settle in. Layer up!. WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerous cold is expected across southwest Montana Friday and...
NBCMontana
Salvation Army still seeking volunteers for holidays
MISSOULA, MT — The Salvation Army of Gallatin County is celebrating 125 years of service with its annual red kettle fundraiser. But this year's fundraiser got off to a rough start due to a volunteer shortage. The Salvation Army normally sets up three red kettle locations but had to...
NBCMontana
Bozeman police say City Hall parking lot will be closed starting Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police announced they will be using the City Hall parking lot as a staging area for the Brawl of the Wild. That means the lot on North Rouse will be closed this Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday at 3 a.m.
