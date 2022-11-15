ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

UM football makes fatal mistakes at start of game, can never recover

At the start of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, each drive from both teams ended in a touchdown. That was until Montana was unable to score and opted for the punt. The snap goes high, and Montana State is able to reactive quickly on their feet and recover the football in the endzone.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

UM hopes to keep Great Divide Trophy in Missoula

Montana football hopes to keep the Great Divide Trophy in Missoula after finally bringing it back to the Garden City last year following a four-year drought. The team seems optimistic, as they're expecting a pretty similar Montana State team. The biggest difference is who's at quarterback this season. Tommy Mellot...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

ESPN's College GameDay hosts excited to be in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. — For the first time ever, the popular pregame show College GameDay will broadcast live from the campus of Montana State University. Three of the hosts showed their enthusiasm Friday morning. “It is exciting to be able to go to a place where we haven’t been,” said...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

College GameDay set is ready to go for Brawl of the Wild

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Set construction for ESPN’s pre-game show, College GameDay, began Thursday morning. Communication between Montana State University and ESPN, as well as staying on top of the work, have been key in getting everything set up. That means coordinating the required space for the set, what...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild

Bozeman, Mont — The College GameDay bus arrived in Bozeman for the first time ever on Thursday. A huge milestone as we inch closer to the Brawl of the Wild. “Just so excited to see the game bus and, and just totally excited, always excited for the Cat/Griz game,” Bobcat fan Ann Russell said.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

ESPN'S College GameDay host hangs out with fans

BOZEMAN, Mont — When Pat McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts All-Pro NFL punter, shows up for College GameDay its easy to see why fans are thrilled to national spotlight on the Brawl of the Wild. “Pat's currently one of the biggest names in sports out there right now. So,...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bobcat Stadium on track for game day despite snow fall

BOZEMAN, Mont. — After a hard day of shoveling snow out of Bobcat Stadium, more snow followed overnight. Montana State University staff, faculty, students and members of the public were out at the stadium shoveling away more snow earlier this morning. Volunteers tell us the ice hardened on some...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

SLIDESHOW: College GameDay arrives in Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The College GameDay bus arrived in Bozeman on Thursday afternoon. Plenty of fans lined the streets to cheer for their arrival. If you take photos and videos of College GameDay and the Brawl of the Wild, we want to see them!. Upload them to nbcmontana.com/ChimeIn.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

MSU receives $4.47 million award for project improving cybersecurity

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University received a $4.47 million Department of Homeland Security contract award to improve cybersecurity. MSU is leading a new effort to reduce software vulnerabilities across a wide range of systems. The project is funded by a three-year DHS contract award. Developers will draw on...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

GameDay bus to arrive in Bozeman Thursday afternoon

MISSOULA, Mont. — ESPN's official College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman on Thursday afternoon and will follow a specific route through town. It all starts at 12:30 p.m. at the "M" Trailhead. The bus will drive along Main Street and down Willson and finish at the American Indian Hall...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Snow-covered commute, record cold settles in tonight

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3PM Wednesday through 9 AM Thursday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region-Potomac and the Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Record cold this morning, snow possible Thanksgiving week

WIND CHILL ADVISORY from midnight to 9AM Friday for Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin Counties. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero for southwest Montana. It's a very cold start this morning across western Montana. Records lows have already been set in Missoula, Butte and Bozeman. Daytime highs will "warm" into the 10s and 20s.
MADISON COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Salvation Army still seeking volunteers for holidays

MISSOULA, MT — The Salvation Army of Gallatin County is celebrating 125 years of service with its annual red kettle fundraiser. But this year's fundraiser got off to a rough start due to a volunteer shortage. The Salvation Army normally sets up three red kettle locations but had to...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy