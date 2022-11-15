ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Nick Rolovich files lawsuit against Washington State

By Christian Shimabuku
 5 days ago
Former University of Hawaii football player and coach Nick Rolovich has filed a lawsuit against Washington State.

Rolovich was terminated on Oct. 18, 2021 by Washington State University with cause and without pay for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rolovich filed a claim against Washington State in August, but that was separate from the lawsuit he filed last week.

ESPN was first to report that Rolovich filed a lawsuit on Sunday night against Washington State University, athletic director Pat Chun and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee for an undisclosed amount of damages.

Last year, Rolovich’s religious exemption was denied, leading to his termination. Craig Stutzmann, Ricky Logo and Mark Weber were the other former Hawaii coaches that followed Rolovich to WSU and were removed due to COVID-19 vaccine refusal.

