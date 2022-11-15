Read full article on original website
MSU takes Great Divide Trophy back to Bozeman after 51-21 win
MISSOULA, Mont. — END OF GAME SCORE: Montana State University 55, University of Montana 21. Montana State University brought the Great Divide Trophy back to Bozeman after a 55-21 win against the University of Montana Grizzlies. The Bobcats scored a total of 24 points in the second half. The...
UM football makes fatal mistakes at start of game, can never recover
At the start of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, each drive from both teams ended in a touchdown. That was until Montana was unable to score and opted for the punt. The snap goes high, and Montana State is able to reactive quickly on their feet and recover the football in the endzone.
121st Brawl of the Wild back in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Brawl of the Wild is a matchup that began back in 1897 and has been played 120 times to date. The University of Montana currently leads the all-time series 74-41-5, with the Griz winning the most recent in 2021. Previous to that Montana State was...
Fans brace cold weather ahead of College GameDay
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Both University of Montana and Montana State University fans lined up and gathered hours before the pre-game show, College GameDay, went live. MSU staff security said some fans camped out the night before to get a good spot near the stage. However, no medical emergencies were...
ESPN's College GameDay hosts excited to be in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — For the first time ever, the popular pregame show College GameDay will broadcast live from the campus of Montana State University. Three of the hosts showed their enthusiasm Friday morning. “It is exciting to be able to go to a place where we haven’t been,” said...
College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild
Bozeman, Mont — The College GameDay bus arrived in Bozeman for the first time ever on Thursday. A huge milestone as we inch closer to the Brawl of the Wild. “Just so excited to see the game bus and, and just totally excited, always excited for the Cat/Griz game,” Bobcat fan Ann Russell said.
MSU, Gallatin Valley wins Can the Griz food drive
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University and Gallatin Valley communities won the 23rd annual Can the Griz food drive, donating a total of 613,054 pounds of food. The Can the Cats food drive in Missoula brought in the equivalent of 428,022 pounds of food for the Missoula Food Bank.
ESPN'S College GameDay host hangs out with fans
BOZEMAN, Mont — When Pat McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts All-Pro NFL punter, shows up for College GameDay its easy to see why fans are thrilled to national spotlight on the Brawl of the Wild. “Pat's currently one of the biggest names in sports out there right now. So,...
SLIDESHOW: College GameDay arrives in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The College GameDay bus arrived in Bozeman on Thursday afternoon. Plenty of fans lined the streets to cheer for their arrival. If you take photos and videos of College GameDay and the Brawl of the Wild, we want to see them!. Upload them to nbcmontana.com/ChimeIn.
GameDay bus to arrive in Bozeman Thursday afternoon
MISSOULA, Mont. — ESPN's official College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman on Thursday afternoon and will follow a specific route through town. It all starts at 12:30 p.m. at the "M" Trailhead. The bus will drive along Main Street and down Willson and finish at the American Indian Hall...
Housing, MSU Indoor Practice Facility, sprint degrees on agenda for Board of Regents
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Board of Regents will take up a number of issues as members meet at Montana State University in Bozeman on Thursday and Friday. Agenda items include an Indoor Practice Facility at MSU, and new housing both at MSU and the University of Montana. The...
MSU's police department earns accreditation
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State University Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in Montana to be accredited by a third party verifying agency. The International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators confirmed MSU's compliance with more than 200 core and elective categories. The accreditation is a...
Snow-covered commute, record cold settles in tonight
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3PM Wednesday through 9 AM Thursday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region-Potomac and the Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
Record cold this morning, snow possible Thanksgiving week
WIND CHILL ADVISORY from midnight to 9AM Friday for Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin Counties. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero for southwest Montana. It's a very cold start this morning across western Montana. Records lows have already been set in Missoula, Butte and Bozeman. Daytime highs will "warm" into the 10s and 20s.
Weather Alert Day: Record cold expected overnight for portions of SW MT
WIND CHILL ADVISORY from midnight to 9AM Friday for Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin Counties. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero for southwest Montana. After last night's cold front passage, arctic cold will settle in. Layer up!. WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerous cold is expected across southwest Montana Friday and...
Salvation Army still seeking volunteers for holidays
MISSOULA, MT — The Salvation Army of Gallatin County is celebrating 125 years of service with its annual red kettle fundraiser. But this year's fundraiser got off to a rough start due to a volunteer shortage. The Salvation Army normally sets up three red kettle locations but had to...
Bozeman police say City Hall parking lot will be closed starting Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police announced they will be using the City Hall parking lot as a staging area for the Brawl of the Wild. That means the lot on North Rouse will be closed this Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday at 3 a.m.
