KTEN.com
1900s Sherman home restored
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- An early 1900s residence on North Woods Street in Sherman was on a block to be demolished until the new homeowner decided to restore it. "Some of these older homes that were built in the 20s and 30s, they have some of the best lumber still left in them," said Chip Matthew, superintendent of the Quality Neighborhoods Program. "And if it's done correctly like this house was done, it'll be here another 100 years."
KXII.com
Denison boy wins trip to school in fire truck
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Hyde Park Elementary student Sam Connor got a ride to school he won’t forget Thursday morning. The third grader won a home safety plan drawing contest, and Denison Fire Rescue rewarded the boy with a ride to school in a fire engine. ”It felt crazy,”...
iheart.com
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about the dinner. Some people may be looking for alternative dinner options this year, and there are tons of restaurants across the city that are willing to cook for you. Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the...
Canine Flu Hits North Texas Dogs
The flu season has been on the rise in North Texas, but humans are not the only ones feeling ill. A Carrollton shelter reported that 65% of its dogs have come down with canine influenza so far this November. Operation Kindness, a no-kill shelter, has temporarily suspended all dog intake...
KXII.com
Power stays on at Sherman apartments, back on at Denison complex
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman apartment residents fearing the worst are grateful the lights are on, and Denison renters in the dark and cold for three nights had power again Thursday night because someone made a payment on the property owners’ outstanding electric bill. On Wednesday night city officials...
iheart.com
Beware Of This 'Emotionally Damaging' Scam Hitting Texas Renters Hard
A family scammed out of thousands of dollars in a rent scam is sharing their story in hopes it doesn't happen to anyone else. Breanna Davila and her family of five found the perfect home for them to move into in late October, per WFAA. They found the McKinney four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Zillow. When they showed interest online, they got a call. The person on the other end of the phone, who said his name was Floyd Baker, however, was posing as the homeowner, unbeknownst to Davila.
Rental scam hits McKinney family hard as scammer pretends to be homeowner, collects rent
MCKINNEY, Texas — Breanna Davila and her family of five were all kinds of excited to find a good-sized home and on their budget. But, like many things go, she learned if it's too good to be true, it likely is. "This was our home that we were confident...
KXII.com
New driver rehabilitation program at TMC
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -TMC has added a new program for patients who may have had a major illness, disability, injury, or a stroke and want to get back on the road and gain their independence. TMC’s Occupational Therapist, Caitlin Craddock said every patient’s need is different and the timeline of...
KXII.com
Denison locals providing free Thanksgiving meals
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Thanksgiving preparations are underway in Denison. T&T Youth is hosting its annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The organizers encourage everyone in Texoma to come out and enjoy a hot meal with all the Thanksgiving fixings. Organizer Thomas Rucker III said,”It just makes us feel good to give back...
KXII.com
Lights out at Denison apartment for third night, landlords not responding
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It’s night three in the dark for residents at East Coast Apartments, also known as Meadows Apartments. “I think they are taking advantage of senior citizens, maybe on social security, people on HUD or something or people with backgrounds and stuff, and I think it is very sad,” said Genny Zelis.
One killed, 2 injured in Johnston County crash
One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a crash in Johnston County.
KXII.com
One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on State Highway 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near Center Road. According to troopers, Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis, was driving northbound...
madillrecord.net
Trespassing hunter calls 911 on self after shooting
A hunter is facing charges after calling 911 regarding a shooting. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a “frantic hunter” on November 16. He was requesting assistance because he shot himself in the foot with a crossbow. The subject was unable to give officers his exact location, so first responders initiated a small search maneuver. Luckily, they were able to locate the hunter quickly.
KTEN.com
Denton man faces crimes against children charges in Grayson County
SHERMAN, Texas — A 29-year-old Denton, Texas, man is behind bars in Grayson County accused of crimes against children. The Grayson County Sheriff's Office said Kevin Alexander Lewis faces multiple charges, including indecency with a child, sexual contact, and sexual assault of a child. Lewis, 29, was arrested on...
FBI arrests longtime Argyle fire chief, searches department offices
The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested Mac Hohenberger, the longtime fire chief of Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly the Argyle Fire District), and searched the ESD’s offices. An FBI spokesperson confirmed Thursday the search and arrest, which took place at DFW Airport, but declined...
Lockdown lifted at McKinney High School; police continue to investigate nearby robbery
McKinney High School is no longer placed on lockdown though McKinney police continue to investigate a robbery. The robbery took place at the PNC Bank on West Virginia.
easttexasradio.com
Fatal Shooting In Royse City
Royse City Police took three people into custody after a fatal shooting in Royse City early Sunday morning. However, they have not charged the three in the shooting death of Larry Deshaun Baker, 43, of Madisonville, Texas. Instead, they are in Hunt County Jail.
madillrecord.net
Willis Bridge slotted to be completed in the spring
The Willis Bridge is the longest state-maintained bridge in Oklahoma with its namesake from the local community of Willis, Okla. The 62-year-old bridge is on SH-99/US-377 that connects Whitesboro, Texas and Madill, Okla. With over 2,800 vehicles traveling across the bridge daily, it was deemed in poor condition by the...
Two residents assaulted and sent to hospital after home invasion, Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas — Investigators are looking into a home invasion in which two residents were hospitalized after being assaulted, according to the Frisco Police Department. On Tuesday just before 3:20 a.m., Frisco police officers responded to a robbery at a residence in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive. This is just north of Yucca Ridge Park and southwest of Westridge Golf Course.
KXII.com
Execution date set for Sherman man convicted of capital murder
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The execution date has been set for a Sherman man convicted of capital murder for deaths of his son, estranged wife, and her daughter back in March of 2004. Andre Lee Thomas is set to be put to death on April 5. This comes after the...
