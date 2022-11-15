ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Indiana hospitals prepping for flu season

By Nikki DeMentri
WRTV
 5 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Flu season is here, and as many doctors in Central Indiana agree, it is here to stay.

Indiana is seeing a “moderate” spread according to both the state health department and CDC .

“We are starting to see an uptick and also we are predicting that we are going to be much higher than ever before,” Dr. Mara Nitu with Riley Children’s Health said.

Riley Hospital for Children, Franciscan Health and Johnson Memorial all note flu cases inside their hospitals are increasing. They are all seeing huge jobs in influenza cases in their outpatient clinics.

“It's likely to get worse over the next two to three weeks. If you look again at surrounding states, they've got much greater incidents than Indiana,” Dr. David Dunkle with Johnson Memorial Health said.

Epidemiologist Thomas Duszynski urges vaccinations, good hand hygiene and for people to stay home if they are sick to help with the burden on the healthcare system.

“[We are] bracing ourselves for a challenging winter with multiple respiratory viruses circulating,” Dr. Christpher Doehring with Francsican Health said.

Doctors note it is not too late to get a flu vaccine. It usually takes two weeks to become fully protected.

Riley Hospital for Children is offering COVID-19 and influenza vaccines next month.

“Riley Children’s Health is teaming up with The Children’s Museum again on December 1 st to offer a flu vaccination clinic during The First Thursday. Those who purchase tickets ($6 a person) have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters, and flu shots.”

WRTV

