2022 FIFA World Cup watch parties in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is set to begin on Sunday, Nov. 20 and whether you became a soccer fan because of Ted Lasso or you’ve had a lifelong love of the beautiful game, the month-long tournament is must-see TV. There are several watch...
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, Nov. 18-20

CONNECTICUT, USA — With temperatures dropping this weekend, it'll feel more like December than November. Luckily, if it activates holiday mode for you, there are plenty of things to do across the state to help keep the holiday spirit going!. Check out what you and your family and friends...
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with more than 3 feet (about 1 meter) of snow already on the ground in some places by early afternoon. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
