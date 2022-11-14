After a series of developments, Polygon (MATIC/USD) is again making airwaves. This time around, the network is entering the metaverse – a new milestone. On November 12, Polygon announced it was taking the first airport to the metaverse. The blockchain announced that BLR Airport was entering the virtual world. BLR will benefit by showcasing its services to customers in a virtual space. On the other hand, a successful endeavour could see more metaverse projects building on Polygon and raising its token’s utility.

