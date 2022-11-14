ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

securities.io

Bank of International Settlements Ties Bitcoin Adoption and Crypto Investment Growth to Price Swings

The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) recently explored the factors influencing adoption in the cryptocurrency space. In a newly released report, the bank explained that the period when retail users are most active on crypto exchange apps coincides with a rise in Bitcoin prices. The observation from the international monetary and financial organization conclusively negated any alternative suggestions for what drives crypto adoption – such as the dislike for banks.
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin prediction as the token continues to stall. Is a lower price possible?

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) may have settled above $15,000, but the pressure is mounting. As of press time, the cryptocurrency was trading at $16,623, losing 1.32% on the day. BTC is also largely consolidating rather than making a directional move. A technical outlook shows a potential decline to the next low. Bitcoin’s...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
crypto-academy.org

Bitcoin (BTC) to Reach $250K in 2023 According to Tim Draper

Tim Draper, a billionaire venture capitalist, believes that Bitcoin (BTC) can still reach $250K in 2023 despite recent events regarding FTX. According to blockchain investor Tim Draper, the success of BTC should not be largely affected by what happened with FTX. He had previously predicted that BTC could reach $250,000...
coinjournal.net

Ripple’s XRP rallies 10% after another win. Is the token now bullish?

Ripple token (XRP) continues to send clear signals. It is ready for takeoff once it is confirmed that XRP is not a security, as alleged by the US SEC. On Tuesday, the token surged by 10%, becoming the top gainer among its peers. The gains come after positive cryptocurrency news.
decrypt.co

Wallet Linked to Vitalik Buterin Sells Off $3.75 Million in Ethereum

Whether the wallet belongs to the Ethereum cofounder is in dispute, but it has transacted with his other known addresses. UPDATE: This story has been updated to note that Evan Van Ness, a prominent developer in the Ethereum community, said Vitalik Buterin told him the wallet in question is not his. Decrypt has tried to reach Buterin directly for independent confirmation.
coinjournal.net

Polygon teases a metaverse game changer. Is MATIC now bullish or about to be?

After a series of developments, Polygon (MATIC/USD) is again making airwaves. This time around, the network is entering the metaverse – a new milestone. On November 12, Polygon announced it was taking the first airport to the metaverse. The blockchain announced that BLR Airport was entering the virtual world. BLR will benefit by showcasing its services to customers in a virtual space. On the other hand, a successful endeavour could see more metaverse projects building on Polygon and raising its token’s utility.
coinjournal.net

Uniswap is showing bullish signs, but how far can it go?

Uniswap (UNI/USD) trades with weekly gains of 8%. Only a handful of cryptocurrencies have posted gains in the past week. A drop below the key support of $5.6 after the FTX collapse was quickly followed by a sharp recovery. That helped bulls to recapture the key level, with UNI trading at $5.8 as of press time.
coinjournal.net

Decentraland’s MANA may take longer to see a recovery. Here is the price outlook

Have you been looking to buy Decentraland’s (MANA/USD) this month? Unfortunately, a technical outlook shows the metaverse token is not ready yet. The token has claimed a new low in the year and looks increasingly bearish. At least, we expect a potential new low, and you would not want to chase the clouds for now. What is happening?
astaga.com

Ethereum price prediction as a bearish pennant forms

Ethereum value remained below intense stress on Wednesday because the crypto business handled the FTX fallout. ETH was buying and selling at $1,216, which was decrease than this week’s excessive of $1,290. The value is about 13% above the bottom degree this month. Is ETH bottoming. The largest cryptocurrency...

