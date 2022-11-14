Read full article on original website
securities.io
Bank of International Settlements Ties Bitcoin Adoption and Crypto Investment Growth to Price Swings
The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) recently explored the factors influencing adoption in the cryptocurrency space. In a newly released report, the bank explained that the period when retail users are most active on crypto exchange apps coincides with a rise in Bitcoin prices. The observation from the international monetary and financial organization conclusively negated any alternative suggestions for what drives crypto adoption – such as the dislike for banks.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Cardano Founder Explains Why U.S. SEC Did Not Go After Ethereum
On Monday (14 November 2022), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (aka “IOG”), the blockchain technology firm behind Cardano’s R&D, talked about why he believes the U.S. SEC decided to allege that $XRP is a security instead of $ETH. on 14 June 2018, William...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin prediction as the token continues to stall. Is a lower price possible?
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) may have settled above $15,000, but the pressure is mounting. As of press time, the cryptocurrency was trading at $16,623, losing 1.32% on the day. BTC is also largely consolidating rather than making a directional move. A technical outlook shows a potential decline to the next low. Bitcoin’s...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Issues Dire BTC Warning, Says Bitcoin Collapse Imminent
The crypto strategist who nailed this year’s crypto meltdown is issuing a pressing warning to Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 579,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin traders should start exercising caution as he says BTC is now in the process of trapping as many bulls as possible.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Why Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin Are Falling Today
Cryptocurrencies continue to struggle after FTX filed for bankruptcy last week.
Should You Buy Ethereum While It's Still Below $1,500?
The second-largest cryptocurrency is available for roughly $1,300 today. Is that a good starting price?
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Crypto Analyst Explains Why He Expects Bear Market To Take Ethereum Price to $600
On 13 November 2022, crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen shared his technical analysis of the Ethereum ($ETH) price action, and explained why he believes that this bear market could take the $ETH price to as low as $600. According to a report by the Daily Hodl, Cowen said:. “We’ve talked about...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $250,000,000 in ETH As Markets Teeter – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
An Ethereum (ETH) whale is abruptly transferring more than $250 million worth of ETH to the crypto exchange Bitfinex. An unknown wallet sent 100,000 ETH worth more than $126.3 million to Bitfinex early Monday morning, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Then, about 22 minutes later, the same wallet...
crypto-academy.org
Bitcoin (BTC) to Reach $250K in 2023 According to Tim Draper
Tim Draper, a billionaire venture capitalist, believes that Bitcoin (BTC) can still reach $250K in 2023 despite recent events regarding FTX. According to blockchain investor Tim Draper, the success of BTC should not be largely affected by what happened with FTX. He had previously predicted that BTC could reach $250,000...
coinjournal.net
Trust Wallet Token – a cryptocurrency with 100% gains, but are higher prices possible?
Trust Wallet Token (TWT/USD) has been the darling of investors this week. The token’s value has gained by triple digits in the past week, even as others soured over the weak crypto sentiment. If you have been wondering, the same reason that caused the decline of cryptocurrencies boosted TWT.
coinjournal.net
Ripple’s XRP rallies 10% after another win. Is the token now bullish?
Ripple token (XRP) continues to send clear signals. It is ready for takeoff once it is confirmed that XRP is not a security, as alleged by the US SEC. On Tuesday, the token surged by 10%, becoming the top gainer among its peers. The gains come after positive cryptocurrency news.
decrypt.co
Wallet Linked to Vitalik Buterin Sells Off $3.75 Million in Ethereum
Whether the wallet belongs to the Ethereum cofounder is in dispute, but it has transacted with his other known addresses. UPDATE: This story has been updated to note that Evan Van Ness, a prominent developer in the Ethereum community, said Vitalik Buterin told him the wallet in question is not his. Decrypt has tried to reach Buterin directly for independent confirmation.
coinjournal.net
Polygon teases a metaverse game changer. Is MATIC now bullish or about to be?
After a series of developments, Polygon (MATIC/USD) is again making airwaves. This time around, the network is entering the metaverse – a new milestone. On November 12, Polygon announced it was taking the first airport to the metaverse. The blockchain announced that BLR Airport was entering the virtual world. BLR will benefit by showcasing its services to customers in a virtual space. On the other hand, a successful endeavour could see more metaverse projects building on Polygon and raising its token’s utility.
coinjournal.net
Uniswap is showing bullish signs, but how far can it go?
Uniswap (UNI/USD) trades with weekly gains of 8%. Only a handful of cryptocurrencies have posted gains in the past week. A drop below the key support of $5.6 after the FTX collapse was quickly followed by a sharp recovery. That helped bulls to recapture the key level, with UNI trading at $5.8 as of press time.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Likely ‘Heading Home’ to $600 Level, Says Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A popular crypto analyst says that leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) is going back to its pre-bull run price level. In a new strategy session, Benjamin Cowen tells his 773,000 YouTube subscribers that the price of Ethereum will likely return to $600 for the fifth time. “We’ve talked about...
coinjournal.net
Decentraland’s MANA may take longer to see a recovery. Here is the price outlook
Have you been looking to buy Decentraland’s (MANA/USD) this month? Unfortunately, a technical outlook shows the metaverse token is not ready yet. The token has claimed a new low in the year and looks increasingly bearish. At least, we expect a potential new low, and you would not want to chase the clouds for now. What is happening?
astaga.com
Ethereum price prediction as a bearish pennant forms
Ethereum value remained below intense stress on Wednesday because the crypto business handled the FTX fallout. ETH was buying and selling at $1,216, which was decrease than this week’s excessive of $1,290. The value is about 13% above the bottom degree this month. Is ETH bottoming. The largest cryptocurrency...
