KXII.com
Denison Main Street updates
Denison, Texas (KXII) - The 200 block of Main Street has a date set to reopen after several months of being under construction giving businesses some relief. “We are so ready for it to be over, we were celebrating today because we were talking to the guys and they were telling us they are wrapping up,” said Gabriele Waller.
KTEN.com
Garage fire spreads to Ardmore home; both totaled
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Ardmore firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Burch Street NW. Ardmore Fire Department spokesperson Jason Woydzaik said the fire started in a detached garage and spread to the residence. Both the garage and house are total losses. Woydzaik...
KXII.com
Denison locals providing free Thanksgiving meals
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Thanksgiving preparations are underway in Denison. T&T Youth is hosting its annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The organizers encourage everyone in Texoma to come out and enjoy a hot meal with all the Thanksgiving fixings. Organizer Thomas Rucker III said,”It just makes us feel good to give back...
KXII.com
Power stays on at Sherman apartments, back on at Denison complex
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman apartment residents fearing the worst are grateful the lights are on, and Denison renters in the dark and cold for three nights had power again Thursday night because someone made a payment on the property owners’ outstanding electric bill. On Wednesday night city officials...
KXII.com
Durant ISD employee under police investigation no longer with school district
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant ISD employee under police investigation is no longer with the school district. Police say they are investigating a tip involving an educator who did work at Durant Middle School. But no arrests have been made or criminal charges filed at this time. Police aren’t...
KXII.com
Denison boy wins trip to school in fire truck
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Hyde Park Elementary student Sam Connor got a ride to school he won’t forget Thursday morning. The third grader won a home safety plan drawing contest, and Denison Fire Rescue rewarded the boy with a ride to school in a fire engine. ”It felt crazy,”...
KXII.com
Pottsboro fifth graders surprise cafeteria workers with Thanksgiving gift
Pottsboro, Texas (KXII) - As Thanksgiving rounds the corner, a group of fifth graders at Pottsboro ISD want to serve the people who serve them: their cafeteria workers. “We have been noticing that our lunch ladies haven’t been appreciated,” said Amelia Blanton, who helped organize the surprise. “So we chose to get gift baskets for them, and we all worked together to make a big poster and mini poster so they can have a good thanksgiving break.”
KTEN.com
Davis Police seize over $400,000 worth of drugs in multiple busts
DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) -- More than 400,000 dollars worth of illegal drugs are off the streets in the city of Davis. DPD K-9 officer Gary Smith says he assisted in two busts equating to the nearly half-million dollars in the seizing of narcotics. One of the busts was a traffic stop, where Smith and his K-9, Miclo, discovered over 100 pounds of marijuana, the largest bust ever within the city of Davis.
KTEN.com
1900s Sherman home restored
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- An early 1900s residence on North Woods Street in Sherman was on a block to be demolished until the new homeowner decided to restore it. "Some of these older homes that were built in the 20s and 30s, they have some of the best lumber still left in them," said Chip Matthew, superintendent of the Quality Neighborhoods Program. "And if it's done correctly like this house was done, it'll be here another 100 years."
madillrecord.net
Willis Bridge slotted to be completed in the spring
The Willis Bridge is the longest state-maintained bridge in Oklahoma with its namesake from the local community of Willis, Okla. The 62-year-old bridge is on SH-99/US-377 that connects Whitesboro, Texas and Madill, Okla. With over 2,800 vehicles traveling across the bridge daily, it was deemed in poor condition by the...
KTEN.com
Reba's Place begins training employees
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Reba's Place in downtown Atoka isn't open quite yet, but 160 employees have now started their orientation at Texoma's newest celebrity restaurant. The three-week training is centered around culture and job performance. "Getting them excited at understanding what the history of the town, the business,...
madillrecord.net
Trespassing hunter calls 911 on self after shooting
A hunter is facing charges after calling 911 regarding a shooting. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a “frantic hunter” on November 16. He was requesting assistance because he shot himself in the foot with a crossbow. The subject was unable to give officers his exact location, so first responders initiated a small search maneuver. Luckily, they were able to locate the hunter quickly.
KXII.com
Pilot Point Police warning public of phone scam
PILOT POINT, Texas (KXII) - Pilot Point Police is warning residents of a phone scam from a fake sergeant seeking money for warrants. Police said they have received reports that Sgt Leon Kartir has been contacting citizens, telling them they have warrants, and requesting payments via Cash App. Law enforcement...
KTEN.com
Marshall County crossbow victim investigated for hunting violations
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A man who shot himself in the leg with a crossbow is now under investigation for hunting violations. Marshall County deputies were dispatched to Whiskey Creek Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call for help from the wounded hunter. Game warden Trey...
One killed, 2 injured in Johnston County crash
One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a crash in Johnston County.
‘If you can’t forgive me today, I hope someday you will,’ Gunman sentenced for Ada pastor’s murder
The man accused of killing an Ada pastor at the request of his wife was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, with credit for time already served.
Train derailment in Davis, Oklahoma
Officials at Everbridge NIXLE and the Murray County Emergency team are reporting a train derailment in the area of Main Street in Davis, Oklahoma.
KTEN.com
Denton man faces crimes against children charges in Grayson County
SHERMAN, Texas — A 29-year-old Denton, Texas, man is behind bars in Grayson County accused of crimes against children. The Grayson County Sheriff's Office said Kevin Alexander Lewis faces multiple charges, including indecency with a child, sexual contact, and sexual assault of a child. Lewis, 29, was arrested on...
KTEN.com
Concern over invasive species in Ardmore's City Lake
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Utilities Department is working with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to address a recently-found population of invasive zebra mussels in City Lake. Shawn Geurin, the director of public utilities, said it's not uncommon for zebra mussels to appear up in lakes, but...
KXII.com
Hunter in Marshall County shoots self in leg with crossbow
MARSAHLL CO., Okla. (KXII) -A hunter in Marshall County was found trespassing after he called 911. The hunter called 911 after shooting himself in the leg with a crossbow in Madill off of Smiley Road and Whiskey Creek. Once arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered the man was trespassing,...
