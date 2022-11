“There’s light at the other side of the tunnel,” Broncos QB Russell Wilson is confident after getting completely battered by the Titans in week 10 of the NFL

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks have outperformed expectations immensely. Their “storyline” is similar to a team from the last NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals came out of nowhere last season to make a Super Bowl appearance after finishing 4-11-1 in 2020. At 6-4 this year, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be following in Cincy’s footsteps.

