ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Man killed in Cullman house fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

67-year-old Vinemont man killed in car wreck

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Vinemont man was killed after he was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County on Thursday. Alvin Gillon, 67, was critically injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Gillon was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated. Gillon died on Friday due to his injuries.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Body found near road in Fairfield

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
WAFF

Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash, passenger injured

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Vinemont man shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Kenneth Coleman Jr., 43 was fatally injured when his 2005 Infinity G35 left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Coleman Jr.’s...
VINEMONT, AL
WAFF

Lawrence Co. Grand Jury: deputy’s actions justified in officer-involved shooting

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy’s actions during an August officer-involved shooting death in Lawrence County were deemed justified by a grand jury this week. Marty Hutto was shot and killed by a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy during an attempted traffic stop on August 6, according to the report issued by Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett. The report states that Hutto attempted to flee from the deputy during the traffic stop.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man arrested after alleged involvement in overnight Madison County shooting

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on Thursday night after Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting in New Market. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, deputies found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived on scene. The victim was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) personnel.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Three people arrested on drug charges in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested in Lawrence County on drug charges on Thursday. Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unite Agents, along with the Lawrence County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant in the Caddo Community on Lawrence County Road 434. During the search, agents found one ounce...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama road closed due to crash

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — From Springville Fire Department:. Marietta Road at the railroad tracks is closed until further notice due to an 18-wheeler accident. Please avoid this area. Will post when the road has been reopened.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

No injuries reported in Madison County house fire

Crews from multiple fire departments worked together Friday afternoon to put out a major house fire in Madison County. Lt. James Filley of Monrovia Volunteer Fire-Rescue said their department responded about 1:38 p.m. Friday to a home on Forest Ridge Drive that was already showing heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.
MADISON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy