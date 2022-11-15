Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed in Cullman house fire
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
WAFF
67-year-old Vinemont man killed in car wreck
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Vinemont man was killed after he was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County on Thursday. Alvin Gillon, 67, was critically injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Gillon was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated. Gillon died on Friday due to his injuries.
Cullman County man dies from injuries in Morgan County crash
A Vinemont man died this morning from injuries receiving during a Thursday night crash. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened on Eva Road near Alabama 67, about five miles east of Somerville, at about 10:28 p.m. Thursday. Alvin D. Gillon, 67, was...
Vinemont man killed in crash after striking tree
A Vinemont man was killed in a crash Thursday night after striking a tree.
Body found near road in Fairfield
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
WAFF
Large truck crashes into building in Limestone Co., driver in critical condition
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of an accident regarding a large truck that happened Thursday afternoon. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the large truck crashed into a building on Newby Road. Webster says the truck driver is in critical condition and is being taken to Huntsville Hospital.
WAFF
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Falkville
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for an inmate who walked off on the job. Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42 of Hartselle was a Trustee working with the Town of Falkville and was in jail on a Probation Revocation warrant for drug charges.
Deputy’s actions ‘justified’ in Lawrence County shooting death
The actions that a Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy took on August 6, 2022, that led to one man's death have been "justified," according to a press release.
2 injured in overnight crash involving 18-wheeler
Two people were injured in a crash at Memorial Parkway and Country Club Ave. involving a semi-truck early Friday morning, according to police.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Driver dies after suffering medical emergency, crashing dump truck at Limestone Co. quarry
A dump truck driver likely suffered a fatal medical emergency behind the wheel before crashing his truck into a structure at a quarry in Limestone County, according to Huntsville Police. Police said the crash appeared to be caused by the medical emergency, citing this as their reason for not identifying...
1 dead after dump truck crashes at quarry
One man was injured after an accident involving a dump truck on Thursday.
WAFF
Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash, passenger injured
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Vinemont man shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Kenneth Coleman Jr., 43 was fatally injured when his 2005 Infinity G35 left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Coleman Jr.’s...
Mother of man killed seven years ago pleads with DA to close the case
The family of Jordan Tyler Berryhill cannot figure out why the case of the woman charged with his death has taken so long to prosecute.
WAFF
Lawrence Co. Grand Jury: deputy’s actions justified in officer-involved shooting
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy’s actions during an August officer-involved shooting death in Lawrence County were deemed justified by a grand jury this week. Marty Hutto was shot and killed by a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy during an attempted traffic stop on August 6, according to the report issued by Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett. The report states that Hutto attempted to flee from the deputy during the traffic stop.
WAFF
Man arrested after alleged involvement in overnight Madison County shooting
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on Thursday night after Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting in New Market. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, deputies found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived on scene. The victim was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) personnel.
WAFF
Three people arrested on drug charges in Lawrence Co.
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested in Lawrence County on drug charges on Thursday. Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unite Agents, along with the Lawrence County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant in the Caddo Community on Lawrence County Road 434. During the search, agents found one ounce...
2 Alabama residents killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
Alabama man convicted of killing 2 boys dies in prison: ADOC
A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found "unresponsive" in his cell earlier this week.
wvtm13.com
Alabama road closed due to crash
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — From Springville Fire Department:. Marietta Road at the railroad tracks is closed until further notice due to an 18-wheeler accident. Please avoid this area. Will post when the road has been reopened.
WAAY-TV
No injuries reported in Madison County house fire
Crews from multiple fire departments worked together Friday afternoon to put out a major house fire in Madison County. Lt. James Filley of Monrovia Volunteer Fire-Rescue said their department responded about 1:38 p.m. Friday to a home on Forest Ridge Drive that was already showing heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.
Comments / 0