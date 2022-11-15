Read full article on original website
guest
5d ago
So very sad, prayers to the family and that someone courageously steps forward and does the right thing🙏
SDPD investigating shooting in Linda Vista
Two men were shot in a possibly gang-related shooting in the Linda Vista neighborhood, police said Saturday.
Man assaulted, shot twice outside Chula Vista park
A Chula Vista man is recounting the harrowing details after he survived being shot twice in his RV near a park last Sunday.
Elderly Woman Killed in Head-One Collision on Mission Gorge Road
An 85-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on Friday in the Lake Murray neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at approximately 5:21 p.m. to the 9000 block of Mission Gorge Road, where they learnedthat the victim, who was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla westbound on Mission Gorge, struck a 2021 Toyota Venza driven by a 70-year-old woman heading eastbound, said Officer Robert Heims.
Fallbrook arson suspect arrested after review of surveillance video
A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly starting two fires in Fallbrook on Thursday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Teen arrested months after deadly shooting
Police have made a second arrest in an August shooting that killed a 27-year-old man in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood, authorities said.
Man, woman killed in possible murder-suicide at Harbor Island Hilton identified
Hotel staff initially found the two bodies and gun in the room at around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday after the guests failed to check out of the hotel.
26-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In La Mesa (La Mesa, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred in the area of Severin Drive on Interstate 9, near Grossmont Center mall, shortly before 11 a.m.
Man suspected of being armed barricades himself in bedroom with son
A man believed to be armed with a handgun locked himself inside his bedroom with his 2-year-old son on Saturday and refused to come out, said the Carlsbad Police Department.
‘I Was So Convinced I Was Going To Die': San Diego CHP Officer Shot in April Testifies
California Highway Patrol Officer Antonio Pacheco testified Friday morning about being shot on the highway after he struggled with a driver in late April 2022. Officer Pacheco told the court how he didn't think he was going to make it that day. “I was so convinced I was going to...
Standoff in East Village ends with man's surrender to police
A lengthy standoff in San Diego’s East Village ended early Friday morning when a man who had barricaded himself in a home finally surrendered to police.
3 adoptive family members charged in girl’s death volunteered with San Diego police
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 has learned more about law enforcement ties to the three family members charged this month in the death of an adopted, 11-year-old girl, Aarabella McCormack. All three of the defendants currently being held without bail in San Diego County jail previously volunteered with the...
Hearing held in wrongful death lawsuit of three women killed in Encinitas cliff collapse
A judgement motion hearing was held Friday in the wrongful death and negligence lawsuit involving three women killed at an Encinitas beach when a bluff collapsed in 2019.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred while the two victims were working on a wide shoulder on the south side of Olde Highway 80, east of Lake Jennings Park Road.
Big Rig Kills Man Who Exits Passenger Seat on I-8 While Audi Was Still Moving
A 26-year-old Santa Ana man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he exited a moving car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported. The man fell out of the westbound Audi A4 in the area of Severin Drive in La Mesa shortly before...
Victim of fatal shooting in Chollas View identified
The victim of a fatal shooting in the Chollas View neighborhood has been identified, said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 47-year-old San Diego man
A transient man was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 47-year-old San Diego resident in the Del Cerro neighborhood, authorities said.
