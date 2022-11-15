Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISN
Milwaukee Adoption Day: 43 kids in Wisconsin foster care system adopted Friday
MILWAUKEE — Friday marked an emotional day at the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center. Forty-three Wisconsin children in foster care permanently left the program as 28 families finalized adoptions. Eager, energetic kids filed into the courtrooms for their hearings Friday morning. They each left with permanent parents. According to...
WISN
How to get 5 free at-home COVID-19 tests every month
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services or DHS is encouraging Wisconsinites to order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their house through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program. They say starting today, all Wisconsin households are eligible to place an...
WISN
What you need to know for gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's gun deer season officially starts on Saturday, November 19th and runs through November 27th. According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), as of 10 a.m. on Nov. 18, sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses reached 665,661. Of that total, 310,862 are for gun privileges only.
WISN
Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
WISN
Grafton residents can now ship holiday packages to police department, avoid porch pirates
GRAFTON, Wis. — It's the time of year when online holiday shopping soars. With Cyber Monday on the horizon, delivery drivers will be busy. "It's everywhere," Grafton police Assistant Chief Emmett Grissom said. "I mean, we're not immune from it as well, so we have had instances of porch pirates."
WISN
Incumbent Secretary of State Doug La Follette declares victory in midterm election
MADISON, Wis. — More than a week after the midterm election, longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has declared victory. Waukesha County's canvassing results were released Thursday and now only three counties have yet to finalize, verify and certify their unofficial vote totals: Milwaukee, Monroe and Washington counties.
WISN
State football championships: In battle of unbeatens, Catholic Memorial falls to Columbus
MADISON, Wis. — The high school football state championship games are underway at Camp Randall. The first four games were played Thursday. The other three games will be played Friday. Division 4:. Columbus 23, Catholic Memorial 21. Division 5. Aquinas 22, Mayville 14. Division 6. Stratford 32, Mondovi 14.
