EAST LANSING Mich. – Indiana defensive back Jonathan Haynes posted a career-high 12 tackles on Saturday as the Hoosiers defeated Michigan State 39-31. Haynes came down with a crucial interception on a tipped pass late in the third quarter, which set up a Charles Campbell 40-yard field goal to make it a one-possession game. This was Haynes first game with double-digit tackles since 2019 and first interception since 2020 when he played for the Ole Miss Rebels.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO