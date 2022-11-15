ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Flamingos return to the Tulsa Zoo after moved from the public due to the bird flu outbreak

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPZK8_0jB05vCZ00

TULSA, Okla. — Flamingos are finally returning to the Tulsa Zoo after being moved away from the public as a precaution against the Bird Flu outbreak earlier this spring.

In March of 2022, the Tulsa Zoo said 33 flamingos were moved away from the public. During that time, the flamingos added a few more to their flock.

FOX23 went to the Tulsa Zoo Monday afternoon to talk with Taylor Harris, a bird supervisor, about the return of these birds.

“They’re just about five-months-old, and they’re integrating very well into the flock,” Harris said. “This is the first time they’ve been in the normal exhibit since the maintenance and the influenza outbreak.”

When the flamingos were moved out of their habitat, the Tulsa Zoo moved more than 40 cubic-yards of dirt into a new, private habitat for the birds. This is where the flamingos could make their nests.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Driver dies after car leaves turnpike, sparks house fire in northeast Oklahoma

JENKS, Okla. — A 29-year-old woman died after authorities say she drove off a turnpike Thursday in northeastern Oklahoma and crashed into a house, sparking a fire. Tulsa-area television station KTUL reports that the woman was traveling west on the Creek Turnpike in Jenks when she crashed through a fence and struck a home. Authorities said the collision caused the house to catch fire.
JENKS, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Excavation work at Oaklawn cemetery to wrap up this week, archeologists say

TULSA, Okla. — The archeologists working to find possible victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre plan to wrap up excavation work this week. Remains that scientists believe to be a man with a gunshot wound was discovered in an unmarked grave at Oaklawn Cemetery. In an update to the media, the city said a bullet core was removed from the victim’s skull Friday. This is the second time a man with a gunshot wound has been discovered since the investigation began.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Convicted Of Killing Cousin With Water Meter Key

A Tulsa man has been found guilty in federal court of killing his cousin with a water meter key. Prosecutors say Kyle Freeman was out drinking with his girlfriend before driving back to Thomas' home near Admiral and Yale, where they were staying. They say Freeman and his girlfriend got into an altercation on the ride over, and when they got to the home, Donald Thomas tried to calm him down and eventually pushed him onto a couch. They say Freeman stabbed him twice about 20 minutes later and then fled the scene with his girlfriend. Creek County deputies later located the couple and took them to the Tulsa Police Department for questioning.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15

It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
79K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy