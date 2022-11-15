ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Packers Report Card: Grades From Loss to Titans

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had momentum on their side. They had the weather on their side. They had the fans on their side. None of those advantages meant a thing in a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. This was as simple as a good team beating a bad team. If the loss at the Detroit Lions was rock bottom, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers put it, then this loss went deeper than the rock to the magma-filled mantle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

PODCAST: Panthers Keys vs Ravens, Game Picks, Vick vs Lamar + More

Who wins in a foot race? 04 Michael Vick or Today's Lamar Jackson?. How are the Panthers still in the race for the NFC South?. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Record-Setting Watson Earns Larger Role for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Christian Watson on Thursday became the 19th rookie in NFL history with back-to-back games of at least two touchdown receptions. Among the others: Randy Moss, Odell Beckham, Larry Fitzgerald and Don Hutson. Now that’s some elite company. Watson scored three touchdowns during the victory...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Five Storylines for Eagles-Colts Matchup

The Eagles will look to get back on track after losing for the first time last week to a below .500 team in the Washington Commanders. They will try to do it on the road against another below .500 team in the Indianapolis Colts. Here are five storylines for Sunday’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Week 11 Showdown: Saints Offense vs. Rams Defense

It's a showdown between two former NFC West rivals when the 3-7 New Orleans Saints host the 3-6 Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon. This is the 78th meeting between the Saints and Rams, who competed together in the NFC West from 1970 to 2002. New Orleans trails the all-time series...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Midseason Report Card: Grading Seahawks’ Defensive Position Groups

Technically, the midway point of the 2022 season passed two weeks ago. But with the NFL schedule now featuring an odd number of games, there's not a true midseason point anyway and the Seahawks will enjoy a much-deserved bye week in Week 11 before entering the home stretch of their schedule.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Ten Reasons for Packers’ Disastrous 2022 Performance

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perhaps the most disappointing team in the NFL this season. That means a lot of disappointing performances. The crushing blow in Thursday night’s crushing loss to the Tennessee Titans was the shoddy play of the secondary. Ryan Tannehill, not unlike the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins in Week 1, threw for the easiest 333 yards imaginable. Whether it was coverage breakdowns or Charmin-soft alignments, Tannehill had the equivalent of a routes-on-air session, a period at practice in which receivers work on plays by running routes without defenders.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Steelers OL Kevin Dotson Expects to Play Against Bengals

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson is working his way through the practice week with a hip injury, and head coach Mike Tomlin said there's no expectation on whether or not he'll play against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's the expectation of Tomlin, though. If you ask Dotson, he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Michigan star RB Blake Corum leaves Illinois game with injury

Michigan running back Blake Corum left Saturday's game against Illinois with an apparent lower body injury after going down in pain. With under two minutes left in the second quarter, Corum ran right on a carry and went down after sustaining apparent contact to his left knee. Moments after falling...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

Rodney McLeod Late to Revenge Tour, but Playing Well in Indy

PHILADELPHIA – Rodney McLeod is a little late to the revenge tour of former Eagles earlier this season. There was a four-game stretch where the tour included Jalen Reagor, Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson, and Zach Ertz in consecutive weeks from Weeks 2 through 5. Feels like forever ago, perhaps.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

What Changed for Colts Breakout-Rushing Attack

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has endured a tough season along with the rest of his teammates, but Taylor and the Colts rushing attack broke out in a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Taylor rushed for 147 yards and was named AFC Offensive Player of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

As Eagles Add DTs, What About Tight End?

PHILADELPHIA - While the Eagles were busy collecting big-name defensive tackles, the team’s most glaring hole is being left unattended. Tight end is a position where Philadelphia has a legitimate star in Dallas Goedert and a drop from there that rivals the steepest roller-coaster. The problem of course is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Vikings Sign Nick Muse to Active Roster, Waive Benton Whitley, Elevate Tay Gowan

The Vikings made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Muse, a seventh-round pick in this year's draft, had spent his rookie season on the practice squad, up to this point. After being elevated against the Bears, Commanders, and Bills, he had to be signed to the roster to be available for future games since three is the maximum number of times you can elevate a player. Muse is an athletic developmental tight end who has only played on special teams this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Lions WR Josh Reynolds Ruled Out against Giants

The Detroit Lions will again be without wide receiver Josh Reynolds against the New York Giants. After being ruled questionable on the injury report Friday, the decision was made to rule out the veteran wideout for Week 11. "It was awesome to be back out there with everybody and to...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Bills

The Buffalo Bills next two games will take place at Ford Field, the home field of the Detroit Lions. Due to severe weather issues, the NFL decided on Thursday to change the venue for the Bills contest against the Browns. Instead of playing in Buffalo, where severe snowstorms are expected...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy