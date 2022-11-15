Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Elevating His Game With LeBron James Out
Your 4-10 Los Angeles Lakers have had a fairly up-and-down season thus far. The team kicked off the season on a five-game losing streak, cobbled together a two-game mini-winning streak, promptly went on a five-game losing streak again, and are now riding high on a second two-game mini-winning streak as of this writing, with potentially more victories on the way as L.A.'s schedule eases up.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Shines in His Taiwan Debut
The first overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft, eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard, did not interest any NBA teams this past offseason, so he decided to take his talents to Taiwan. Howard is now the face of Taiwan's T1 League for the Taoyuan...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Rediscovers Interior Dominance
Your Los Angeles Lakers picked up their second straight win and fourth overall against the Detroit Pistons last night, 128-121, at Crypto.com Arena. Lakers big man Anthony Davis led the charge with a season-high 38 points. It was L.A.'s third straight game without forward LeBron James, who has been sidelined with an adductor injury.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Earning Rave Reviews From Coaching Colleagues
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has gained respect from his peers over the course of his 15 year coaching career, in large part due to his work ethic and gratitude. Over the years, Ham has served as a highly-regarded assistant coach with teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Since his recent hire in June 2022, Ham is currently serving his first head coaching job with the Los Angeles Lakers. He's currently 14 games into his new position.
Centre Daily
Joel Embiid Wants to Keep 76ers Consistent Despite Key Injuries
Both teams missed key players in the Friday night matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks. For the Bucks, their key starter out of the mix was Khris Middleton, who has yet to make his debut in 2022-2023. For the Sixers, James Harden’s absence has created a question...
Centre Daily
Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer Praises 76ers’ Georges Niang
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks both had their fair share of injuries going into Friday night’s matchup. For the Sixers, they missed James Harden, Furkan Korkmaz, and Tobias Harris going into the matchup. The night went from bad to worse when the Sixers’ starting guard Tyrese Maxey went down with an unfortunate injury.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Loathes Patrick Beverley
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena, 128-121, thanks in large part to the heroics of Anthony Davis, who turned in a masterful 38-point, 16-rebound double-double. Four perimeter players scored in double digits (Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn),...
Centre Daily
Podcast: The Franchise Deciding Questions the Detroit Pistons Face
Pistons fans are finding it hard to see light at the end of the long dark tunnel that has been the Detroit Pistons franchise over the last decade and a half. It's certainly early as the young squad hasn't even hit the quarter mark on the season, but many of the questions surrounding this team remain unanswered.
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Bucks: Tobias Harris’ Playing Status on Friday
When the Philadelphia 76ers take the floor on Friday night, they’ll be without their starting forward, Tobias Harris. Going into the Friday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers added Tobias Harris to the injury report. Per the report, Harris is dealing with left hip soreness. 76ers head...
Centre Daily
Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander Struggle in Loss to Grizzlies
The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to 7-9 on the season after a 119-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. The Thunder spent the first quarter penciling in milestones, like another Lu Dort drawn offensive foul and three blocks from Aleksej Pokusevski, but they didn’t do any lead building, as they trailed 21-8 midway through the first quarter.
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers’ Injury Update on Tyrese Maxey After Win vs. Bucks
The Philadelphia 76ers won on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately, the victory over Milwaukee came with a steep price to pay in the injury department. As the Sixers trailed in the first half of the matchup, their starting guard Tyrese Maxey suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the second quarter. After Maxey chucked up two free throws after the injury occurred, the Sixers quickly intentionally fouled so the young guard could come off the court.
Centre Daily
James Harden Details Early Injury Recovery Process
Two weeks ago, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden felt his foot tingling after going down with an apparent injury in a matchup against the Washington Wizards. After getting his foot wrapped up after coming out of the game, Harden continued playing for the Sixers as they went on to fall short against the Wizards. After the game, Harden was visibly in pain as a result of the injury he suffered.
Centre Daily
76ers’ Jaden Springer Deals With Injury Setback
The Philadelphia 76ers have been shipping their former first-round pick, Jaden Springer, back and forth between the main roster and the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. As Springer’s playing time with the Sixers has been limited as a result of a crowded backcourt, the sophomore guard...
Centre Daily
Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Cavaliers
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a...
Centre Daily
How 76ers Are Navigating Through Break With Injured Backcourt
After getting two days off following the win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court on Wednesday for a practice session. Oddly, the Sixers have four days between games, as they don’t take on their next opponent until Friday. Therefore, they are using the next couple of days to work out some kinks, but it hasn’t been easy, considering the roster is currently shorthanded.
Centre Daily
NBA History Again: Doncic Posts 50th Triple-Double in Mavs’ Blowout Win Over Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks took on the Denver Nuggets for the first part of a two-game mini-series at the American Airlines Center on Friday night. In the first meeting, it was the Mavs who got on the board first, as they blew out the depleted Nuggets, 127-99. Dallas was led by...
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers game preview: Orlando Magic come to Indy on second night of Pacers back-to-back
The Indiana Pacers return home tonight after two games on the road to host the Orlando Magic. It's the first time the teams have played since the Pacers beat the Magic in overtime last March. Indiana is 9-7 and has won three games in a row, they have lost just...
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum Host Events to Feed Families for Holidays
The Pelicans' stars give back to the community for the holidays.
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: LA Failed to Find Trade Partner Ahead of Cody Bellinger Decision
Yesterday was the deadline for MLB clubs to non-tender or tender their player's contracts, and the Dodgers decided to non-tender their homegrown talent, Cody Bellinger. Belli will now be a free agent and could resign with the Dodgers. However, it would be for a salary much lower than the $18 million he was projected to receive in arbitration if they tendered his contract.
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take the court once again on Saturday night. The week started off strange for the Sixers. After wrapping up a back-to-back set of games last weekend with wins over the Atlanta Hawks and the Utah Jazz, the Sixers were issued four days off. For...
Comments / 0