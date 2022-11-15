Read full article on original website
roselawgroupreporter.com
The fall of Kathy Hoffman is a huge warning for Arizona Democrats
Candidates for Superintendent of. Public Instruction Tom Horne (left) and Kathy Hoffman take. questions at The Arizona Republic.|| Screenshot The Arizona Republic. Opinion: Kathy Hoffman narrowly lost her education superintendent seat. That should set off warning bells among Arizona Democrats: Don’t get cocky. By Phil Boas ||Arizona Republic. Arizona...
12news.com
Recently elected Arizona House Republican says she will not do her job unless the 2022 election is redone
PHOENIX — A Chandler Republican recently elected to the Arizona House of Representatives says that she will not cast her vote on any bill unless the 2022 election is redone. Liz Harris, recently elected to represent Legislative District 13 which encompasses much of Chandler, issued the statement on Instagram and her campaign website saying in part "it has become obvious that we need to hold a new election immediately."
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Campaign Calls for Redo of Maricopa County Election as Election Protesters Target Maricopa County Supervisors
With Democrat Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs looking likely to become Arizona’s next governor, Republican Kari Lake refuses to concede, alleging election improprieties. Almost half the vote centers in Maricopa County experienced machine tabulation problems on Election Day, resulting in long lines and fears that the ballots never ended up being counted or were commingled with ballots that had already been counted.
kiowacountypress.net
Kari Lake lawyers up, issues cryptic statement after Hobbs takes Arizona governor race
(The Center Square) - Kari Lake says she's "still in this fight," not making clear whether she's referring to her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor or whether she plans to take legal action regarding the election. "For two years, I've been sounding the alarm about our broken election...
FOX 28 Spokane
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots is refusing to certify the results of last week’s vote. Friday’s move by Cochise County supervisors could delay statewide certification that will trigger a recount in at least one race: the razor-thin contest for state attorney general. Republicans who control the Cochise board sued to hand-count ballots before dropping the case. On Friday, the two GOP board members apparently believed a trio of men who say vote-counting machines are not property certified — over the state’s elections director, who testified they were. The men’s arguments have been repeatedly rejected by the state Supreme Court.
FOX 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor’s race she lost
PHOENIX (AP) — Refusing to concede, Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots on Election Day as she considers her next move. Lake, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, traveled to the...
FOX 28 Spokane
americanmilitarynews.com
Kari Lake calls for a do-over election after 70 voting machines failed in Maricopa County
Republican candidate Kari Lake is calling for a partial do-over in Arizona’s governor election. It’s the most high-profile dispute yet to emerge in a midterm cycle that handed defeats to Lake and other candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Lake’s race was called in favor of her...
Republican prosecutor wins Maricopa County race with tough-on-crime message
Republicans may have seen many of their dreams dashed in Arizona on Election Day, but in Maricopa County (whose votes denied their Senate and gubernatorial candidates wins), voters chose a top prosecutor with views that dovetail with the party’s line on crime.
FOX 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
arizonasuntimes.com
Republicans Expected to Take Majority in Arizona Legislature, Senate Will Do Its Best to Work Under Potential Hobbs Administration
In the wake of the 2022 general election, results project that both parts of the Arizona State Legislature will fall under a Republican majority, although it appears the governor’s seat will fall into the hands of Democrat Katie Hobbs. Kim Quintero, the spokesperson for the Senate Republican Caucus, said that while it is too early to know precisely how the Hobbs administration will change Arizona, Senate Republicans will do their best to continue bettering Arizona.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Edges Katie Hobbs in Latest Maricopa County Election Results, But Not by Enough
The Monday night election results reporting by Maricopa County showed a strong 56.8 percent to 43.2 percent advantage to Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, but it was not enough to pull her ahead of Democrat Katie Hobbs in the overall, statewide vote count. Although there is still an estimated 5,000...
12news.com
Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism
Yelling, interruptions and scathing criticisms were hurled at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Wednesday, during the board’s first meeting following a midterm election whose administration has been called into question locally and across the country. Nearly two dozen spoke during the public comment portion of the Wednesday morning meeting, most of them there to […] The post Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
oceanstatecurrent.com
Election Integrity in Arizona? WATCH: Dozens of Voters Describe How Ballots NOT Counted
Arizona Republican Voters Describe How Ballots Were Not Counted, Ballots Were Tossed in a Box, and People Were Not Allowed in to Vote. Originally published by: Jim Hoft, 2022-11-13, The Gateway Pundit. On Tuesday morning, The Gateway Pundit reported that when polls opened in Maricopa County at 6 am on...
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
