Honolulu rail warns of ‘instant death’ after rash of break-ins, damage
The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. Maui water company agrees to make $500,000 worth of repairs in settlement with state. The state recently threatened Olowalu Water Company with a nearly half million dollar fine for taking too much water from a stream in West Maui.
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday morning in Kalihi Valley. Authorities said the incident happened around 4:20 a.m. near Kalena Drive and Kalaunu Street. This is within the Kalihi Valley Homes complex along Likelike Highway. Officials said there was one male victim who was...
HCCC Supervisory Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced for his role in the assault of an inmate and cover up of the abuse. (BIVN) – A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced to...
After months of debate, Honolulu police close to issuing first concealed carry gun permits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department will start processing permits for civilians to carry concealed firearms starting Monday, but applicants facing a daunting list of requirements to get approved. Mayor Rick Blangiardi approved controversial new permit rules last week based on a Supreme Court ruling that citizens have a...
Former Oahu correctional officer gets 12 yrs in prison
Taum, a 50-year-old man supervised his two co-Defendants and a correctional officer transport the inmate across the facility.
Taxpayers will fund legal defense for third officer accused in near-fatal Makaha crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Taxpayers will pay for civil defense lawyers for three Honolulu police officers involved in an alleged illegal chase that ended in a near-fatal crash in Makaha. In September 2021, HPD Officer Joshua Nahulu allegedly led two other officers in the chase, but then pretended to be unaware...
Mother calls on school to battle bullying, after assault on student near middle school in Ewa Beach
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The mother of a special needs sixth grader in Ewa Beach has filed a police report, after video came out on social media showing her daughter being attacked. Yvette Uekawa arrived to pick up her daughter at the everyday meeting spot across from Honouliuli Middle...
As holidays get underway, MADD launches annual ‘Tie One On For Safety’ campaign
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the roadways, you may see red ribbons tied to vehicles. It’s part of an annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving initiative. The “Tie One On For Safety” campaign launched Thursday at Kakaako Waterfront Park. It’s a pledge drivers take to not drive under the...
It started as a small toy drive. Today, it’s success benefits hundreds of children annually
Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Under the new law, illegal rentals offering stays of less than 30 days face fines of $10,000 per day. Lawsuit claims schools could have prevented 9th's grader's sexual assault on campus.
Crime in Waikiki a key focus of visitor public safety conference
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii works to welcome back international visitors in larger numbers, conversations like the ones being held Thursday at the Visitor Public Safety Conference are extremely important. Community leaders, tourism organizations and local law enforcement officials are working to make Waikiki safer. Prior to the conference at...
With hospitals full and blood supply low, Blood Bank makes plea for donors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state grapplies with a shortage of hospital beds and workers, the Blood Bank of Hawaii is struggling with a shortage of its own. The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. But with a record number of patients in the state’s hospitals, it hopes more people will roll up their sleeves this weekend.
Man, 39, in serious condition after assault in Kalihi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was seriously injured after an assault in Kalihi late Thursday, according to Emergency Medical Services. It happened at Dillingham Street and Waiakamilo Road around 11 p.m. EMS said the 39-year-old man was in serious condition following the attack. It’s not known if any arrests have...
State: Parking rate hike at Honolulu’s airport will help fund security upgrades
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday morning in Kalihi Valley.
Expect hurdles in Oahu concealed-carry processing
Concealed-carry gun permit applications can start to be processed on Oahu as soon as Monday, Nov. 21. That is after the mayor approved rules submitted by the police chief last week, which take effect 10 days after that sign-off.
HPD open assault investigation on injured baby boy
The three month old was brought into a local hospital for seizures on Monday, Nov. 14, police officials said.
Firefighters extinguish two-story apartment fire in Kaneohe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters responded to a two-story apartment fire in Kaneohe Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the incident just after 10 a.m. at a home on Aiipapa place. Upon arrival, HFD said smoke was emanating from the front of the apartment building. Officials said no occupants were...
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of critically beating girlfriend’s 3-year-old son
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted Thursday a 25-year-old man for the alleged beating of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son. Officials said Nainoa Ellis-Noa has been charged with first-degree assault and abuse of a household member. New court documents said the toddler suffered a subdural hematoma — or...
Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an assault on an infant after he was brought to a hospital to be treated for seizures Monday evening. Authorities said the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Nehoa Street in the Punchbowl area. HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the...
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family-friendly. Residents say they warned officials days before about the huge party being planned near Sherwoods Beach, but nothing was done to shut it down sooner. “There were just throngs of people everywhere....
HPD chief: Officers were following motorcyclist moments before critical crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plainclothes police officers were following a motorcyclist moments before a crash last week that left the man critically injured, the Honolulu Police Department revealed Wednesday. The incident happened Nov. 10 in Wahiawa. In an emailed statement Thursday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said plainclothes officers spotted a 34-year-old...
