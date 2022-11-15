ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD investigates attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday morning in Kalihi Valley. Authorities said the incident happened around 4:20 a.m. near Kalena Drive and Kalaunu Street. This is within the Kalihi Valley Homes complex along Likelike Highway. Officials said there was one male victim who was...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

HCCC Supervisory Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced for his role in the assault of an inmate and cover up of the abuse. (BIVN) – A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crime in Waikiki a key focus of visitor public safety conference

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii works to welcome back international visitors in larger numbers, conversations like the ones being held Thursday at the Visitor Public Safety Conference are extremely important. Community leaders, tourism organizations and local law enforcement officials are working to make Waikiki safer. Prior to the conference at...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

With hospitals full and blood supply low, Blood Bank makes plea for donors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state grapplies with a shortage of hospital beds and workers, the Blood Bank of Hawaii is struggling with a shortage of its own. The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. But with a record number of patients in the state’s hospitals, it hopes more people will roll up their sleeves this weekend.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man, 39, in serious condition after assault in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was seriously injured after an assault in Kalihi late Thursday, according to Emergency Medical Services. It happened at Dillingham Street and Waiakamilo Road around 11 p.m. EMS said the 39-year-old man was in serious condition following the attack. It’s not known if any arrests have...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State: Parking rate hike at Honolulu’s airport will help fund security upgrades

New images show a car that crashed overnight on King Street. Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday morning in Kalihi Valley. Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday morning in Kalihi...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish two-story apartment fire in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters responded to a two-story apartment fire in Kaneohe Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the incident just after 10 a.m. at a home on Aiipapa place. Upon arrival, HFD said smoke was emanating from the front of the apartment building. Officials said no occupants were...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an assault on an infant after he was brought to a hospital to be treated for seizures Monday evening. Authorities said the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Nehoa Street in the Punchbowl area. HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD chief: Officers were following motorcyclist moments before critical crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plainclothes police officers were following a motorcyclist moments before a crash last week that left the man critically injured, the Honolulu Police Department revealed Wednesday. The incident happened Nov. 10 in Wahiawa. In an emailed statement Thursday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said plainclothes officers spotted a 34-year-old...
HONOLULU, HI

