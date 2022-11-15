Eagles Twitter goes nuts after Brandon Graham penalty wipes out a change of possession

Was a personal foul the right call on Brandon Graham on this play?

ESPN’s booth agreed that Graham’s hit on Taylor Heinicke came well after he gave himself up, although he was more of a “runner” on that play than just kneeling down to bleed the clock – and Eagles Twitter was NOT shy about their feelings on the call that ostensibly ended the Commanders’ win over the Birds:

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN a>