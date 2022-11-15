Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Wichita Eagle
Knicks Player Calls Steph Curry Greatest Player Ever
Steph Curry has been dismantling teams left and right this season, and the Knicks were no expection to that. Curry put up 24 points, 10 assists, 2 steals on 9/19 FGs against the Knicks - a performance that made Cam Reddish give him the highest praise. “I was competing against...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Returning Lakers, Sidelined Pistons In Latest Injury Report
Your Los Angeles Lakers will be missing their best player, LeBron James, in a game that they're actually favored to win!. The 3-10 Lakers will square off against the visiting Detroit Pistons tonight at Crypto.com Arena. Despite both teams' best efforts, someone does actually have to win this contest. Both...
Wichita Eagle
Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Cavaliers
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a...
Wichita Eagle
Pokusevski’s Ankle Injury Raises Concerns With OKC’s Big Man Depth
Oklahoma City can’t seem to catch a break this season. From after the NBA Draft to Friday night in Memphis, the Thunder have continued to be plagued by poorly timed injuries. It began with Chet Holmgren who is unable to play this season due to a Lisfranc injury he...
Wichita Eagle
Scottie Barnes Stays Hot While Raptors’ Depth Pieces Hang Tight with Hawks in Overtime Loss
Last year the Toronto Raptors learned an important lesson in depth. View the original article to see embedded media. As COVID-19 ravaged the team and injuries plagued Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, and eventually Fred VanVleet at points throughout the year, Raptors coach Nick Nurse made it clear nine or 10 depth players on the team wasn't going to be enough. No, 14 players aren't going to play every night, but these days depth is key.
Wichita Eagle
Kevin Huerter Trade Reportedly “Didn’t Come from Front Office”
The Atlanta Hawks offense has been a mess throughout the first 15 games of the NBA season. Atlanta's unhealthy shot diet has been compounded by the team's inability to hit outside shots. Currently, Atlanta ranks 29th in three-point attempts and last in made three-pointers. The lack of floor spacing has...
Wichita Eagle
A Las Vegas Strip Arena Project is Hanging By a Thread
Jackie Robinson Jr's plan to build a 23,000-seat sports and entertainment arena and luxury hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has gone through numerous ups and downs in the nine years since it was proposed. But this week the project got a bit of good news when the Clark County...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Pistons’ Cunningham Out Indefinitely With Shin Injury
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is out indefinitely as the team is concerned that he has a stress fracture in his shin, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. Cunningham still has to determine whether he wants to undergo surgery or if he just wants to rest as his injury heals. According...
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers game preview: Orlando Magic come to Indy on second night of Pacers back-to-back
The Indiana Pacers return home tonight after two games on the road to host the Orlando Magic. It's the first time the teams have played since the Pacers beat the Magic in overtime last March. Indiana is 9-7 and has won three games in a row, they have lost just...
Aaron Nesmith latest Pacers bench player to rise to occasion
INDIANAPOLIS -- When Tyrese Haliburton pulled up to shoot from the right elbow, Aaron Nesmith was on his toes but not in motion in the right corner, patiently waiting in case the Pacers point guard tried to dish it off to him for a catch-and-shoot 3. Even once Haliburton faded away and...
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Timberwolves: Tobias Harris’ Playing Status on Saturday
After being listed as questionable due to hip soreness, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been ruled out for the Sixers’ Saturday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris's recent setback started on Friday morning. After the Sixers went through a Friday morning shootaround session ahead of their matchup...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Minor League Club Reflects on Cody Bellinger’s Time with Org
For some, the inevitable happened yesterday as the Dodgers non-tendered Cody Bellinger and made him a free agent. Even though many fans disagree with the move, it comes as no surprise. Bellinger was eligible to get roughly $18 million in arbitration, which is a lot more than what the Dodgers were willing to give him after Cody’s last three disappointing seasons.
Wichita Eagle
FTX Collapse Hits Justin Bieber, Michael Jordan and Coachella
The FTX cryptocurrency exchange debacle has shocked the entire cryptocurrency industry. It is still early to determine the full damage. Industry sources agree that it will take many years to restore public confidence in the crypto industry. This crisis of confidence is also coupled with a liquidity crisis impacting many...
Comments / 0