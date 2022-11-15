For some, the inevitable happened yesterday as the Dodgers non-tendered Cody Bellinger and made him a free agent. Even though many fans disagree with the move, it comes as no surprise. Bellinger was eligible to get roughly $18 million in arbitration, which is a lot more than what the Dodgers were willing to give him after Cody’s last three disappointing seasons.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO