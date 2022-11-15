Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
The “record-setting” 2022 NationalsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eagles Add Another DT, Bringing Ndamukong Suh a Day After Linval Joseph
PHILADELPHIA – Think Howie Roseman is concerned about the run defense or is the more a knee-jerk reaction to the Eagles’ first loss of the season?. It could be a little of both, but whatever it is, the Eagles’ GM signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday afternoon, a day after signing nose tackle Linval Joseph. Both players got contracts through the rest of the season.
Commanders Alcohol Violation Brings Discipline from Coach Ron Rivera
The Washington Commanders earned their win on Monday night over the Philadelphia Eagles, and they earned the right to a celebration. But the team and the NFL has rules about the use of alcoholic beverages in the locker room, practice, office facilities and while traveling on team buses or planes.
Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
For the second consecutive week, a Vikings rookie cornerback will make their first NFL start against an explosive offense. Last week, it was fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans in Buffalo. He was replacing Cameron Dantzler, who injured his ankle midway through the previous game in Washington and wound up on IR. Evans forced a fumble in that Bills game, but suffered a concussion that forced to him to leave the game and will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Ravens
Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star - A...
Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Ruled OUT vs. Commanders
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. Texans coach Lovie Smith had previously characterized Stingley's status as a game-time decision. However, league sources emphasized that the Texans would exercise caution with the first-round draft pick from LSU to not further aggravate the injury.
Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Cavaliers
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a...
Chiefs coach Reid says he anticipates Mecole Hardman’s stay on IR will be ‘short-term’
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was placed on injured reserve Thursday because of an abdominal issue, meaning he must sit out at least four games. But on Friday his head coach said he’ll likely be back in action this season. That would be good news for both the Chiefs...
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles vs. Colts
The Eagles will get an opportunity to bounce back from their first loss on Sunday in Indianapolis, a setback that created some cracks on the facade inside and outside of the NovaCare Complex. Panic set in with much of the fan base after perfection turned to patsy against a limited...
Lamar Jackson Will Play vs. Panthers After Missed Practice
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice with an illness on Friday, but Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh expects him to play on Sunday. “He’ll be fine,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “He tried to get to practice but was just too sick.”. Jackson practiced on...
NFL Fines Jaguars’ Andre Cisco for Hit on Chiefs’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
The NFL has stepped in and made their decision on Andre Cisco's physical hit of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined the Jacksonville Jaguars safety a total of $6,612 for unnecessary roughness as a result of the hit, which concussed Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster is set to miss Week 11 due to the concussion protocol.
Steelers Should Add to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the NFL's best edge rushers, but it shouldn't stop them from considering another. With some serious potential in the upcoming NFL raft, and adding to their dominant duo is a great idea. It doesn't have to be a first-round pick, but the...
2022 XFL Draft: Five Players to Watch in the XFL
The XFL is back. Over the last few days, the newly rebooted league held its player draft in Las Vegas, and the format was unique. The draft began with a “Quarterback Selection Show,” followed by two days of teams drafting different positional groupings. This article looks at some of the most exciting selections in the 2022 XFL Draft.
Ohio State Survives Another Trip To College Park With 43-30 Win At Maryland
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wasn’t kidding when he said this week that his team needed to be prepared for “always dangerous” Maryland, as the Buckeyes escaped College Park with a 43-30 win on Saturday afternoon. It appeared Ohio State would cruise into next week’s game...
Here’s Why Colts’ Defensive Front is Underrated
For the Indianapolis Colts, everything starts up front, on both sides of the football. Their roster has been built with the belief that you start from the inside, out, as the game is won and lost in the trenches. The past few days, we've highlighted the performances of the Colts...
NFL Draft Profile: Brodric Martin, Defensive Lineman, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
DeMarvin Leal Learned Deeper Football From T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward While on IR
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal has spent the last four weeks on injured reserve while recovering from meniscus surgery he had last month. During that time, he's watched the defense try to overcome some of the NFL's best offenses and then got to watch the resurgence of the group once T.J. Watt stepped on the field. He watched three games without Watt, and one with him. And with both sides of the coin, he learned a different type of football.
Titans Battle Rare Cold in Addition to Packers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Tennessee Titans rarely play in the type of conditions they faced Thursday this early in a season. Their matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field – the first game on the Week 11 schedule – officially is the second coldest pre-December game of the Titans era (1999-present). The temperature at kickoff was 26 degrees, and there was light snow at the start.
Bears vs. Falcons Week 11: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) are looking to snap a two-game losing streak when the Chicago Bears (3-7) come to town. The Falcons will be tasked with stopping one of the game's hottest players at the moment in Bears quarterback Justin Fields, while Chicago will look to stop Atlanta's brilliant rushing attack.
‘It Won’t Happen Again!’ Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Makes Fiery Promise
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is seething over his team's fourth-quarter fadeout against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. After the Cowboys held a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, Dallas lost in overtime 31-28. And Parsons has made a promise. It won't happen again. "The Packers' [game] we...
Here’s How Broncos Can Give Crowded RB Room a Shot in the Arm
The Denver Broncos designated Melvin Gordon as the starting running back against the Tennessee Titans last week. Gordon totaled seven carries for 24 rushing yards and four receptions for 46 yards. These stats are average at best, failing to contribute to overall team success. With the addition of Latavius Murray...
