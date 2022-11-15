ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Add Another DT, Bringing Ndamukong Suh a Day After Linval Joseph

PHILADELPHIA – Think Howie Roseman is concerned about the run defense or is the more a knee-jerk reaction to the Eagles’ first loss of the season?. It could be a little of both, but whatever it is, the Eagles’ GM signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday afternoon, a day after signing nose tackle Linval Joseph. Both players got contracts through the rest of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Commanders Alcohol Violation Brings Discipline from Coach Ron Rivera

The Washington Commanders earned their win on Monday night over the Philadelphia Eagles, and they earned the right to a celebration. But the team and the NFL has rules about the use of alcoholic beverages in the locker room, practice, office facilities and while traveling on team buses or planes.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys

For the second consecutive week, a Vikings rookie cornerback will make their first NFL start against an explosive offense. Last week, it was fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans in Buffalo. He was replacing Cameron Dantzler, who injured his ankle midway through the previous game in Washington and wound up on IR. Evans forced a fumble in that Bills game, but suffered a concussion that forced to him to leave the game and will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Ravens

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star - A...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Ruled OUT vs. Commanders

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. Texans coach Lovie Smith had previously characterized Stingley's status as a game-time decision. However, league sources emphasized that the Texans would exercise caution with the first-round draft pick from LSU to not further aggravate the injury.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Cavaliers

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles vs. Colts

The Eagles will get an opportunity to bounce back from their first loss on Sunday in Indianapolis, a setback that created some cracks on the facade inside and outside of the NovaCare Complex. Panic set in with much of the fan base after perfection turned to patsy against a limited...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Lamar Jackson Will Play vs. Panthers After Missed Practice

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice with an illness on Friday, but Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh expects him to play on Sunday. “He’ll be fine,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “He tried to get to practice but was just too sick.”. Jackson practiced on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

NFL Fines Jaguars’ Andre Cisco for Hit on Chiefs’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The NFL has stepped in and made their decision on Andre Cisco's physical hit of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined the Jacksonville Jaguars safety a total of $6,612 for unnecessary roughness as a result of the hit, which concussed Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster is set to miss Week 11 due to the concussion protocol.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Should Add to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the NFL's best edge rushers, but it shouldn't stop them from considering another. With some serious potential in the upcoming NFL raft, and adding to their dominant duo is a great idea. It doesn't have to be a first-round pick, but the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

2022 XFL Draft: Five Players to Watch in the XFL

The XFL is back. Over the last few days, the newly rebooted league held its player draft in Las Vegas, and the format was unique. The draft began with a “Quarterback Selection Show,” followed by two days of teams drafting different positional groupings. This article looks at some of the most exciting selections in the 2022 XFL Draft.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Here’s Why Colts’ Defensive Front is Underrated

For the Indianapolis Colts, everything starts up front, on both sides of the football. Their roster has been built with the belief that you start from the inside, out, as the game is won and lost in the trenches. The past few days, we've highlighted the performances of the Colts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

DeMarvin Leal Learned Deeper Football From T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward While on IR

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal has spent the last four weeks on injured reserve while recovering from meniscus surgery he had last month. During that time, he's watched the defense try to overcome some of the NFL's best offenses and then got to watch the resurgence of the group once T.J. Watt stepped on the field. He watched three games without Watt, and one with him. And with both sides of the coin, he learned a different type of football.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Titans Battle Rare Cold in Addition to Packers

View the original article to see embedded media. The Tennessee Titans rarely play in the type of conditions they faced Thursday this early in a season. Their matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field – the first game on the Week 11 schedule – officially is the second coldest pre-December game of the Titans era (1999-present). The temperature at kickoff was 26 degrees, and there was light snow at the start.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

‘It Won’t Happen Again!’ Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Makes Fiery Promise

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is seething over his team's fourth-quarter fadeout against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. After the Cowboys held a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, Dallas lost in overtime 31-28. And Parsons has made a promise. It won't happen again. ​​"The Packers' [game] we...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Here’s How Broncos Can Give Crowded RB Room a Shot in the Arm

The Denver Broncos designated Melvin Gordon as the starting running back against the Tennessee Titans last week. Gordon totaled seven carries for 24 rushing yards and four receptions for 46 yards. These stats are average at best, failing to contribute to overall team success. With the addition of Latavius Murray...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy