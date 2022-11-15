Fire leaves over a dozen residents displaced in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a dozen residents are without a home after a fire in Springfield Monday night.One dead after repair garage fire in Northfield
According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to a home located at 124 Grover Street for a reported electrical fire. The fire left 16 people displaced from their homes.
