Springfield, MA

Fire leaves over a dozen residents displaced in Springfield

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a dozen residents are without a home after a fire in Springfield Monday night.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to a home located at 124 Grover Street for a reported electrical fire. The fire left 16 people displaced from their homes.

At this time, no injuries or hospitalizations have been reported.

