Zortrax will be showcasing its new products at the prestigious Formnext 2022 international 3D printing exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany, Hall 11.1 Stand C28, from 15 to 18 November 2022. The company will officially launch the Powerful Trio, a new resin 3D printing ecosystem, and new high-end photopolymers from global resin manufacturers, Henkel/Loctite and BASF Forward AM. Zortrax will also exhibit a brand new medical 3D printer and materials for metal 3D printing, which will soon be added to the company’s portfolio.

1 DAY AGO