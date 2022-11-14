Read full article on original website
Related
3printr.com
Massivit 3D presents its new Massivit 10000-G at Fromnext 2022
Massivit 3D Printing Technologies (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: MSVT), a provider of large-scale 3D printing systems, has announced that the company will unveil the new Massivit 10000-G and its flagship Massivit 10000 to the global additive manufacturing market at the upcoming Formnext exhibition and conference in Frankfurt, Germany that takes place on November 15th-18th.
3printr.com
XYZprinting showcases latest devices at Formnext 2022
XYZprinting, a specialist in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, is showcasing its latest devices with Open Platform Fast Cycle Sintering (OPFCS) at Formnext 2022 (November 15-18). The company envisions a future of open-platform-based selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printing solutions that can both utilize powder from any material supplier and reuse end-of-life powder, thereby maximizing materials compatibility while greatly decreasing waste.
3printr.com
Sintratec unveils its one-stop additive manufacturing solution: the All-Material Platform (AMP)
As a major milestone in the company’s history, Swiss manufacturer of industrial 3D printing systems Sintratec unveils its one-stop additive manufacturing solution: the All-Material Platform (AMP). In a world first, the AMP scales from prototyping to production and enables processing of all its materials on the same production line.
3printr.com
Foundry Lab presents Digital Metal Casting technology for the first time at Formnext 2022
Foundry Lab will debut category-defining Digital Metal Casting technology at Formnext (Germany) in November, ahead of the opening of its first demo center in Fremont, California, early next year. Digital Metal Casting leapfrogs 3D metal printing to rapidly produce metal parts with the functionally equivalent properties as traditional cast metal. Slashing typical 1-6 week lead times for metal parts to just hours, the technology is set to completely revolutionize how the world’s largest manufacturers prototype production identical parts needed for innovation cycles and how quickly they can ramp production and produce parts.
3printr.com
3D Printing Fair: Successful start of Formnext 2022
The organiser of the Formnext trade fair has announced a successful start to the fair. With over 800 exhibitors and 4 hall levels, the eighth Formnext can clearly surpass last year’s edition and makes the trade fair metropolis on the Main the global centre of innovative production solutions for four days.
3printr.com
Linde to exhibit a number of flagship gas technologies at this year’s Formnext
Linde will be exhibiting a number of flagship gas technologies at this year’s Formnext (15-18 November), including its bespoke gas mixture developed specifically to optimize printing in laser powder bed fusion processes; pioneering gas atomization solutions for metal powder production; its turnkey offering to help accelerate the use of the special alloy nitinol, plus the opportunity to confidentially discuss innovative technologies to combat the market for counterfeit additive manufactured parts.
3printr.com
TRUMPF expands selection of powder alloys for 3D printing systems
TRUMPF has expanded its selection of powder alloys for its 3D printing systems. At Formnext, the leading trade fair for additive manufacturing in Frankfurt, the high-tech company is demonstrating the potential of new titanium, aluminum, stainless steel and tool steel alloys for additive manufacturing. “Powder is an important component of...
3printr.com
Sigma Additive Solutions publishes financial and operating results for Q3 2022
Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI), a developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, has reported its financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Key Third Quarter and Subsequent 2022 Highlights and Business Update. Sigma expands its OEM footprint with in-process quality assurance...
3printr.com
Essentium to showcase the advanced capabilities of the HSE 3D printing platform at Formnext 2022
At Formnext 2022, Essentium, Inc., an innovator of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, will showcase how its materials-first approach is helping customers to manufacture 3D printed parts without compromising on quality. The company will showcase the advanced capabilities of the Essentium High-Speed Extrusion (HSE) 3D Printing Platform and innovative materials certified for industrial 3D printed parts and tooling.
3printr.com
TruPrint 1000: TRUMPF 3D prints dentures in series production
TRUMPF has equipped the new TruPrint 1000 for additive series production. “Thanks to smart automation, the new machine is two times faster than its predecessor and is ideally suited for series production, for example in the dental industry or medical technology,” says Mirko De Boni, Product Manager at TRUMPF. The high-tech company will showcase the TruPrint 1000 at Formnext, the leading trade show for additive manufacturing in Frankfurt.
3printr.com
Powerful trio: Zortrax unveils new 3D printing ecosystem at Formnext 2022
Zortrax will be showcasing its new products at the prestigious Formnext 2022 international 3D printing exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany, Hall 11.1 Stand C28, from 15 to 18 November 2022. The company will officially launch the Powerful Trio, a new resin 3D printing ecosystem, and new high-end photopolymers from global resin manufacturers, Henkel/Loctite and BASF Forward AM. Zortrax will also exhibit a brand new medical 3D printer and materials for metal 3D printing, which will soon be added to the company’s portfolio.
3printr.com
Vertex Manufacturing expands fleet with two Sapphire XC 3D printers
Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, announced Vertex Manufacturing (a subsidiary of PrinterPrezz) has ordered two new Sapphire XC printers to complement its existing fleet and meet the demands of its customers. The large-format Sapphire printers will help Vertex offer production capabilities at scale, are calibrated for Inconel 718 and GRCop-42, and will be capable of printing parts 600 mm in diameter and 550 mm in height.
3printr.com
Researchers develop 3D printed VR-Gloves
Together with experts from EPFL and ETH Zurich, an Empa team is researching the next generation of a VR glove that will make virtual worlds tangible in the metaverse. The glove is to be customised to the user and can be produced largely automatically – using a 3D printing process.
3printr.com
Henkel and Carbon expand strategic partnership with new 3D printing resins
Henkel and Carbon announced the expansion of their strategic partnership, with new resins expected to be available on Carbon’s ‘Idea-to-Production’ platform from 2023. The partnership expansion builds on the successful 2020 launch of LOCTITE IND405 Clear, a robust clear resin used in the production of enclosures and trim.
3printr.com
Lubrizol and colorFabb announce the joint development of new varioShoreTPU
Lubrizol 3D Printing Solutions and colorFabb announced the joint development of new varioShoreTPU materials to increase foaming capabilities and present extra functionalities for additive manufacturing. varioShore is made with Lubrizol’s ESTANE 3D thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) technology. varioShoreTPU’s unique filament technology enables a different hardness range to be. printed...
3printr.com
Desktop Metal receives major contract from US Department of Veterans Affairs
Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global specialist in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, announced a three-year, multimillion-dollar contract with the Veterans Health Administration to develop, test, and manufacture a variety of 3D printed healthcare products with a revolutionary new FreeFoam material. FreeFoam is currently being printed exclusively on...
Comments / 0