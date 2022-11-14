Read full article on original website
First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
aiexpress.io
Deep Optics Receives Investment from Fielmann Ventures
Deep Optics, a Petah Tikva, Israel-based supplier of adaptive focal glasses, acquired an funding from Fielmann Ventures. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the fund to proceed to develop its know-how. Led by Yariv Haddad, CEO, Deep Optics develops adaptive focal...
itsecuritywire.com
ArmorCode Receives $14 Million Series A Investment to Scale AppSecOps Platform
ArmorCode, the leader in AppSecOps, today announced it secured a $14 million Series A investment led by Ballistic Ventures, the venture capital firm solely focused on backing cybersecurity startups, founded by Kevin Mandia, Barmak Meftah, Ted Schlein, Jake Seid, and Roger Thornton. Other investors include Sierra Ventures, Cervin, and industry luminaries such as John Donovan, the former CEO of AT&T Communications, Oliver Friedrichs, founder and former CEO of Phantom Cyber (acquired by Splunk), John M. Jack, current board member at Contrast Security and Illumio, among others, and Tom Reilly, former CEO of Cloudera and ArcSight. Founded in July 2020, ArmorCode’s Series A brings its total funding to $25 million, underscoring its momentum, which includes a seven-figure annual recurring revenue within its first financial year and revenue doubling in consecutive quarters with customers that include Fortune 100 enterprises.
TechCrunch
Weka announces $135M investment on $750M valuation to change how companies move data
Such is the case with Weka, a company that has come up with a way to virtualize data to make it easier to move between sources without having to make a copy first. Today, the company announced a $135 million Series D investment on a $750 million valuation, big numbers in today’s conservative funding environment.
GM-owned startup BrightDrop will hit $1 billion in revenue next year
General Motors-owned BrightDrop is in a rapid expansion as some of the world's largest companies — such as Walmart, Hertz, FedEx and Verizon — have started ordering its electric delivery vehicles and other delivery software products. BrightDrop told investors Thursday that it is on pace to reach $1 billion in revenue in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Neobank Revolut Reports 25 Million Retail Customers, Plans Expansion into Brazil, India, New Zealand
Revolut, a UK-based neobank with global ambitions, has announced topping 25 million retail customers after reporting 20 million customers this past July. Revolut is a Fintech that offers modern digital banking services minus costly physical locations. The “financial super app” added that its expansion plans continue with the launch in...
aiexpress.io
Immersive Gamebox Raises $20M in Debt Financing
Immersive Gamebox, a London, UK-based immersive leisure platform, closed $20m in debt financing. Harlan Capital Companions offered the financing. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to allow web site enlargement on a worldwide scale together with North America and EMEA. Just lately, the corporate signed over $90...
TechCrunch
Attabotics raises another $71M to grow its vertical robotic warehouse solution
It’s a familiar story for anyone in the fulfillment space. Amazon’s success in warehouse robotics has effectively created its own industry. Many have followed in the company’s footsteps with Kiva-style robots, but Calgary-based Attabotics believes it has built out a new paradigm for the category. The company builds densely packed vertical storage structures that utilize robots and AI to find and fetch items.
Tech Times
5 Ways Blockchain Technology Can Influence Businesses And Startups
In current history, the business sector has experienced a constant influx of new trends and advances. Businesses are searching for new technologies that are crucial to their survival in the digital era. By utilizing market-disrupting technology, digitalisation for organizations enables them to make strategic decisions, simplify company operations, and drive growth.
salestechstar.com
Appian Recognises International Partner Award Winners at Appian Europe
Appian congratulates its 2022 International Partner Award winners at the Appian Europe conference in London. Now in its fifth year, this annual award recognises leading Appian partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for their excellence and success in implementing impactful solutions on the Appian Low-Code Platform for our clients.
TechCrunch
The dilemma of Chinese startups going global
That turned out to be just the beginning of a trend in my interaction with Chinese startups that are expanding abroad. “We don’t want to be seen as Chinese,” many of them tell me. My attitude has over time gone from disappointment at companies’ lack of respect for journalistic independence to a growing concern that my portrayal of them might unfairly prejudice their growth. By putting the Chinese label on them, these firms might lose business partners, get stricter oversight by app stores and receive more scrutiny from local regulators.
3printr.com
Sintratec unveils its one-stop additive manufacturing solution: the All-Material Platform (AMP)
As a major milestone in the company’s history, Swiss manufacturer of industrial 3D printing systems Sintratec unveils its one-stop additive manufacturing solution: the All-Material Platform (AMP). In a world first, the AMP scales from prototyping to production and enables processing of all its materials on the same production line.
CNBC
Attabotics raises $71 million as startups vie with Amazon over robotic warehouse of the future
Attabotics, a 3-D robotics supply chain company, raised $71.7 million in new funding. The fundraise comes amid a broader push to optimize e-commerce shipping fulfillment and warehouse technology. Amazon, which has made a series of robotics acquisitions in recent years, introduced Sparrow this month, a new robotic arm with artificial...
Impacked raises $2.5M seed funding to recruit primary packaging suppliers to its marketplace
The first venture-backed business-to-business marketplace for primary packaging, Impacked, announced this week that it successfully raised $2.5 million in seed funding through a round led by TenOneTen Ventures in hopes of recruiting more suppliers to join its American and European markets. Some of this funding will also go toward improving the company’s existing sustainability scoring […] The post Impacked raises $2.5M seed funding to recruit primary packaging suppliers to its marketplace appeared first on Transportation Today.
salestechstar.com
Deloitte Names Shipfusion as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Shipfusion has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Shipfusion grew 365 % from 2018 to 2021. Shipfusion has been the technology and operational partner...
itsecuritywire.com
Bishop Fox Adds USD 46 Million to Series B Funding Round
Bishop Fox, a pioneer in continuous attack surface management, has continued to draw investors’ attention by securing an additional USD 46 million in growth funding, led by WestCap. In order to develop and market an attack surface management platform that automates the discovery and mitigation of security flaws, the...
thefastmode.com
Orange Cyberdefense Acquires 100% of Swiss Companies SCRT & Telsys
Orange Cyberdefense, the cybersecurity subsidiary of Orange, acquired 100% of the Swiss companies SCRT and Telsys. These two sister companies have their common headquarters in Morges near Lausanne and employ around 100 employees, experts in cybersecurity and associated services, equally spread over offices in Geneva and Bern. Established as the...
3printr.com
How Siemens Energy improves service efficiency with Markforged
In support of its energy operations, the company recently opened the Siemens Innovation Center in Orlando, Florida. It is the only one of its kind in the U.S. to offer a unique pairing of design with manufacturing, implementing robotics, rapid prototyping, scanning, digital tools and on-site metal additive manufacturing. The Siemens innovation center focuses on rapid problem solving supporting the company’s energy businesses.
3printr.com
Quickparts joins Roboze 3D parts network
Roboze, a technology company that produces some of the world’s most accurate 3D printers for the production of parts in super polymers and composite materials, announced a new strategic partnership signed during the Formnext 2022 trade show with Quickparts, a global specialist in on-demand industrial production services. The goal is to accelerate the local production of customized parts around the world, wherever and whenever they are needed, bringing the value of production back to the point of use and generating business models more consistent with the current market.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
FinTech for the Future: Thinking Beyond the Pandemic
Historically, organizations operating within the transportation and logistics space have been slower to adopt emerging technologies. These industries rely on a complex infrastructure that must be perfectly balanced to maintain business continuity, meaning many business owners and decision-makers adopt the “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” approach when it comes to technology and payment processing.
Comments / 0